Arkansas State University announces choice for provost

Arkansas State University has selected a new provost.

Alan Utter, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Texas Woman’s University, will start July 1, pending approval by the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees in June, the university announced in a news release Thursday.

He has served in his position at Texas Woman’s University since July 1, 2017, and previously was an administrator, among other things, at Appalachian State University, where he worked as a professor and in research and leadership positions from 1996 until 2017.

Utter will earn a $270,000 annual salary, university spokesman Tom Moore said. Retiring provost Lynita Cooksey earns $203,385.

Utter was selected over Gregg Garn and Velmer Burton, both of whom also interviewed on campus in March.

Garn is dean of the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education at the University of Oklahoma and is executive director of the university’s K20 Center for Educational and Community Renewal.

Burton is senior vice chancellor for university strategy and performance at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and is a criminal justice faculty member there.