Arkansas woman, 28, killed when vehicle crosses state highway's centerline, hits another motorist

A 28-year-old Dardanelle woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle, authorities said.

Around 3 p.m., Tanicia Pack was driving a 2015 Chevrolet west on Arkansas 154 east of Centerville when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound 2013 Ford, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Pack suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Ford, 19-year-old Emily Alexander of Danville, was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't indicate the extent of her injuries.

The report also didn't indicate what may have caused the Chevrolet to cross the line. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

Also on Wednesday, a 52-year-old woman died when her SUV veered off a road and hit a fence.

Police said Tammy McGee of Branch was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Vest Road near Arkansas 41 in Branch shortly after 8:30 p.m. when the SUV went off the road. The vehicle reportedly crashed through a barbed-wire fence, hit a ditch and rolled onto the driver's side before coming to a rest back on its wheels.

McGee suffered fatal injuries. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 112 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.