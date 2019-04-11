At The Post

DAY 44 OF 57

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Keeneland, 12:05 p.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Gulfstream Park, 12:15 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:30 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.; Penn National, 5:05 p.m.; Evangeline, 5:50 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.

ESCAPE CLAUSE COMING FOR APPLE BLOSSOM

Canadian star Escape Clause arrived Monday night after a 21-hour van ride from her base at Turf Paradise in Phoenix to run in Sunday's $750,000 Apple Blossom Handicap for older fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles.

Owner-trainer Don Schnell said Escape Clause left Sunday morning, and the approximately 1,300-mile trip was broken up with an overnight stop in Odessa, Texas.

Escape Clause, a 5-year-old Canadian-bred daughter of Going Commando, will represent the first Oaklawn and Grade I starter for Schnell, 66, a trainer for 45 years.

"It seems like the older she gets, the better she gets," Schnell said Wednesday morning. "People thought I was crazy to bring her down to Del Mar to run her in a stake there and at Santa Anita. I always had faith in her. I'm used to training $3,000, $4,000 horses. I don't get the chance to train good horses, and she developed into a good one. Maybe we're crazy, but I'm going to give her a try at one Grade I."

Escape Clause has won 20 of 30 career starts, including the $100,000 Harry Henson Handicap on March 24 at Sunland Park in her last start when she set a track record (1:34) for a mile. Escape Clause is an 18-time stakes winner, owns track records for 6½ furlongs and 7 furlongs at Century Downs in Canada, and finished second against males in the $75,000 Manitoba Derby in 2017 at Assiniboia Downs in Canada.

Schnell said Tyler Baze, a recent addition to the Oaklawn jockey colony, will ride Escape Clause in the Apple Blossom, among the country's biggest events for older fillies and mares. Baze has ridden Escape Clause in her past three starts, including a 5½-length victory in the $100,000, Grade III La Canada Stakes at 1 1/16 miles Jan. 12 at Santa Anita. Escape Clause won the Harry Henson by 7¼ lengths.

Post positions for the Apple Blossom will be drawn today.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 04/11/2019