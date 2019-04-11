Blue Jackets rally from 3-goal deficit

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Scott Harrington (left) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette scrap after a whistle during Wednesday night’s NHL playoff game at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Columbus won 4-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of- seven series.

BLUE JACKETS 4, LIGHTNING 3

TAMPA, Fla. -- Seth Jones scored the go-ahead goal on the power play to cap Columbus' three-goal third period, and the Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in Game 1 of the teams' first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Wednesday night.

Jones made it 4-3 from the slot with 5:55 to play as the Blues Jackets erased a 3-0 deficit after the Lightning scored three times in the opening period.

With Columbus trailing 3-1 in the third, David Savard deked around Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman and scored 7:56 into the period to make it a one-goal game. Josh Anderson picked up a short-handed goal that tied it at 3 at 11:54.

Nick Foligno had the other goal for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky ended up with 26 saves after struggling in the first period.

The Lightning, who matched the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for the most victories in a regular season with 62, got first-period goals from Alex Killorn, Anthony Cirelli and Yanni Gourde. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots.

Hedman returned after missing the final four regular-season game with an upper-body injury. The Norris Trophy winner took a helmet to the face during a collision with Washington's Carl Hagelin on March 30.

Killorn stole the puck from Jones at the blue line during a power play for Columbus and put a backhander past Bobrovsky to open the scoring 4:12 into the game. Tampa Bay was tied for third in short-handed goals during the regular season with 12.

After Cirelli had a rebound goal at 11:01, Gourde's waist-high deflection of Mikhail Sergachev's shot made it 3-0 with 2:10 left in the first.

Foligno cut the deficit to 3-1 at 9:15 of the second on a breakaway goal after Tampa Bay's Ryan McDonagh made an errant pass in the offensive zone.

Vasilevskiy made a strong save on Matt Duchene during a 2-on-1 two minutes after Foligno's goal.

Alexandre Texier, Columbus' 19-year-old rookie who played in the Blue Jackets' final two regular-season games, skated in alone on Vasilevskiy but missed the net on a shot with 4 minutes to go in the first.

Bobrovsky stopped four shots over the final 40 seconds of the second, including a nifty glove save on Steven Stamkos.

Nikita Kucherov, who had an NHL-best 128 points in the regular season, was held without a point but had an in-close chance turned aside by Bobrovsky and hit the crossbar during the opening minute of the second during a power play.

ISLANDERS 4, PENGUINS 3, OT

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Josh Bailey scored on a rebound at 4:39 of overtime and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist, and Brock Nelson and Nick Leddy also scored for New York, which was opening a postseason series at home for the first time in 31 years. Robin Lehner stopped 41 shots.

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and Justin Schultz also scored for the Penguins. Matt Murray finished with 29 saves.

On the winning goal, Barzal brought the puck into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 break, faked in front to draw Murray out and sent a backhand shot that bounced off the left post, but Bailey was there to knock it in.

BLUES 2, JETS 1

WINNIPEG — Tyler Bozak, who had several scoring chances that he couldn’t put in, finally got one to go his way, scoring with 2:05 to play to give the Blues a victory over Winnipeg at Bell MTS Place in Game 1 of their NHL playoff series.

Pat Maroon fought for and held the puck behind the goal and then passed the puck out front to Bozak, who blasted it in. It was the sixth shot on goal for Bozak in the game.

The Blues trailed 1-0 going into the third period but got even 4:05 into the period on a goal by David Perron after a backhand pass from Colton Parayko after Oskar Sundqvist won a faceoff in the Winnipeg end.

After they tied the game, the Blues had several good chances that they couldn’t finish until Bozak got his. Meanwhile, Binnington, in his first postseason game, was making brilliant saves at the other end.

Winnipeg pulled its goalie with 1:40 to play, and had a few chances, but Binnington denied them, including a great pad save on Mark Scheifele with 12.4 seconds to play. Earlier in the play, Alexander Steen blocked a shot by Patrick Laine but broke his stick in the process.

STARS 3, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rookie Miro Heiskanen scored two goals in his first postseason game, and the Dallas Stars beat the Predators in Game 1 of their first-round NHL Western Conference series.

Heiskanen became the eighth rookie teenage defenseman in NHL history to score a goal in their first career playoff game and the first since Adam Larsson with New Jersey on May 1, 2012, against Philadelphia, according to NHL Stats. He also became the third-youngest with a multi-goal game and the youngest in franchise history with a postseason goal at 19 years, 266 days.

Mats Zuccarello also scored, helping Dallas continue its success from the regular season in Nashville, where the Stars won twice.

Roman Josi and P.K. Subban each scored for Nashville.

Playoffs glance

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3

Columbus leads series 1-0.

NY Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

New York leads series 1-0.

St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1

St. Louis leads series 1-0.

Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Dallas leads series 1-0.

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

San Jose leads series 1-0.

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

First game of series

Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

First game of series

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

First game of series

Sports on 04/11/2019