Toddler who fell into septic tank in south Arkansas dies

A toddler who earlier this month fell into an open septic tank in south Arkansas, leading to a frantic rescue by his mother who tried to revive him, died from his injuries days after being taken to a Little Rock hospital for treatment, officials said.

Authorities said Ty Dixon Waller, 2, fell into the tank April 1 while playing outside his home in Calion, roughly 12 miles northeast of El Dorado.

Capt. Jeff Stinson with the Union County sheriff's office said the child was playing in the backyard that afternoon and that his mother had been watching him through a video monitor. But she lost sight of the child at some point and went outside to call for him, thinking he was hiding, Stinson said.

She and another person at the house noticed that part of the septic tank had been broken and that it was covered with cardboard as a temporary fix, authorities said.

The mother saw that the helmet her son had been wearing was inside the tank as she and her friend broke a larger hole in the tank with a hammer. They reached in and pulled the child out, Stinson said.

Officials said they tried reviving the child before emergency crews arrived and eventually took him to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. He died of a severe brain injury Friday, according to the Pulaski County coroner's office.

The child's death remains under investigation.

Stinson said the sheriff's office will forward its findings to the local prosecutor for any potential criminal offenses.

"This may simply be a tragic accident," Stinson said, adding that family members were "destroyed" by the child's death.

Waller's obituary, posted in the El Dorado News-Times, said he enjoyed watching Masha and The Bear and Paw Patrol, playing with Snapchat filters, eating Honeycrisp apples and brushing his teeth.

"He touched so many hearts and lives in his time on earth, and everyone who knew him is looking forward to that great reunion day," it read.

Ty's funeral was Monday, a day after what would have been his third birthday.

