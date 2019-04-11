JOHN BRUMMETT: City-run district? Maybe

Little Rock's big-thinking mayor, Frank Scott, was tooling along a few weeks ago with a State of the City address that was uneventful. The Baptist pastor was giving a nice sermon but hadn't taken to meddling.

Then, all of a sudden, he woke the back pew with a line about putting all public schools in Little Rock--indeed south of the Arkansas River--under city government.

The idea of city government running the local public-school district is not unheard of in urban areas of the country. Mayoral oversight brings greater political muscle and accountability to the schools. It fashions education as a vital component of a city government's coordinated responsibility, objective and vision, rather than something standing separately and monumentally alone.

I'd tell you that New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston and Baltimore do it, but those might not be your role models, even as Little Rock's school problems bear similarity.

I'd add that two mid-sized capital cities, Harrisburg, Pa., and Providence, R.I., do it also. But those places aren't around here.

All the examples I've found are decidedly north of us, except for those on the west coast. That's no reason not to emulate, even if, alas, some people harbor geographic and cultural bias.

For his part, Scott, as is his custom, talks about this issue in words that strike me as perched precariously on a high wire, straining to stay balanced between high-mindedness and naive hyperbole.

For example, when I got him on the phone early this week to try to flesh out his germ of a city government school supervision idea, he said that Little Rock, as a place of both urban and rural characteristics, could emerge as a national example of how to do public education in the 21st century.

I was thinking that maybe the city first should get the public schools freed of state government control on account of being defined as failing.

"I told the governor when I met with him that we need to restore local control yesterday," Scott said.

And what did Asa Hutchinson say to that? "He said he understood but still had some issues," Scott said.

Indeed he does. This is the fifth and presumably final year of state control of the district. Student testing is now underway and results will be known by late summer.

Little Rock legislators have been crying "taxation without representation" and observing that the state hasn't done a heck of a lot better, or much better at all, than the usurped local governance.

In fact, Little Rock legislators have had to fend off the governor's self-defeating effort to give kids extra money to flee these very public schools for scholarships to private schools.

If schools under state control are still failing after five years by the prevailing standard of current law, then the state must provide for the district's annexation by, or consolidation with, another district .... or otherwise "reconstitute" the district.

Is that "reconstitution" the vehicle by which Scott thinks a city government-overseen school district is possible?

Maybe, but probably not, Scott told me. "It's going to require some legislation," he said, adding that he couldn't be more specific.

I think it might even require a constitutional amendment authorizing a municipality to collect and spend school taxes, which would require approval of voters statewide, who may not feel all that charitable toward Little Rock.

Scott said those kinds of details would fall under the job description of a new city "chief education officer" whom he intends soon to appoint.

Scott asked if I had any nominees for chief education officer. I didn't at the time. Later, though, a nominee occurred to me in what was hardly an original idea, but an obvious one: Baker Kurrus, the previous and heroic state-appointed superintendent whom Scott defeated in a runoff for mayor.

I texted the nomination to the mayor: "Unity, baby. And experience. And community good will."

The mayor replied, "Thanks for the stellar recommendation."

I don't know whether Kurrus would do it or whether there is money or real authority for the position.

Scott said he'd advised Hutchinson early of his interest in a city-controlled school district, and that the governor had replied that the idea was "bold." He said he'd even broached the idea with his old boss, former Gov. Mike Beebe, and that Beebe also had responded that the idea was "bold."

In those instances, "bold" might be euphemistic for "man, there ain't no way" or a compliment for a college try, or both.

Whatever we do in public education in Little Rock needs to be fresh and in motion soon. Amid the current malaise, a new mayor's vision of the next great American city is being impaired.

More importantly and tragically, our disadvantaged children's opportunities remain sinfully dim.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

