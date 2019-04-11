Everyone at Augusta meets at The Tree

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- There's a place at Augusta National where it all happens -- hands are shaken, stories are told, deals are hatched and media members are politely blown off.

It's where 31-year-old Jason Day jokes he feels as though he's 50. Where Tiger Woods power walks, oblivious to the masses. Where Al Geiberger reminisces about shooting 59 on a 103-degree day. Where U.S. Open champions wonder whatever became of birdie machine Anthony Kim.

It is the epicenter of the most important golf tournament in the world. It's where people practice the art of the schmooze.

"As far as networking, there is no better place in golf," said Geoff Ogilvy, who won the 2006 U.S. Open. "Anybody who is moving or shaking anything in golf is standing here this week."

Said ESPN's Scott Van Pelt: "There is no landmark like it in sports."

It is the massive oak tree located between the clubhouse and first tee at Augusta National, home of the Masters. The Tree, as everyone calls it, is where the game's power brokers go to see and be seen without making a scene.

Added Jimmy Roberts of NBC Sports and the Golf Channel: "It is the initial destination for everybody I know. I told somebody who has never been here: 'I'll meet you at the Tree.' He said: 'The Tree? That's like telling somebody in Manhattan: I'll meet you at the car.' I said: 'You will know what I'm talking about when you get there.' "

Veterans of the Tree don't dare dress in Nike or Under Armour. Their polos don't contain logos from Peter Millar or johnnie-O. Their clothes are neutral, as not to offend any potential deal-makers.

Jim Nugent, who founded the Global Golf Post, a weekly online magazine, arrived Monday.

"Under this tree, I will bump into dozens of customers, golf officials and leaders in the industry," said Nugent, a Glenview resident who grew up caddying at Sunset Ridge. "It's about shaking hands, renewing acquaintances and gossiping. The season hasn't really started yet, so everyone is lying about how good business is."

I approached Van Pelt after he was done chit-chatting with Jay Danzi, the agent/gatekeeper for Jordan Spieth.

"Your head is on a swivel and you're looking to see who else is around," Van Pelt said. "I'm happy to talk to you, but if somebody more important comes around, I'm gonna real quickly kind of ignore you and shake the hand of the more important person. As you would with me because I'm not that important."

Van Pelt has the advantage of being 6-foot-6, so he can be Magic Johnson peering over a defender.

Influential Augusta National member Rob Johnston caught Van Pelt's eye.

"Everything good?" Van Pelt asked.

"Perfect," Johnston replied.

Hard to argue. The Tree is believed to have been planted in the 1850s and was kept when Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts purchased the property in 1931. It provided shade Monday and Wednesday and something of a shield during Tuesday's showers. The area is roped off from the public, so players don't have to deal with autograph requests. They do encounter curious reporters, though.

"As a player, it's really not part of your Masters experience -- you walk under the Tree every day with your blinkers on," said Ogilvy, 41, who soon might transition to golf architecture and broadcasting opportunities.

New Zealand's Michael Campbell, who won the 2005 U.S. Open, arrived Monday as an honorary invitee.

"It's a chain of events -- you drive down Magnolia (Lane), see the clubhouse and locker room and go to the oak tree," he said. "You stand underneath and talk to a few mates. It's just amazing. It's beautiful, isn't it?"

Except for the little twig-like items falling from the Tree that leave a yellow stain on your shirt. What do you call those?

"Annoying," he replied with a grin.

Oak pollen, if you really want to know.

Campbell chatted with Masters competitor Alex Noren and Peter Harrison, Callaway's director of tour relations, before answering a few questions.

And then, borrowing a page from Van Pelt's playbook, he bolted when he saw Day, the Australian and former world No. 1.

Day greeted him warmly: "How are you, brother? Good to see you, man."

After Campbell complimented Day on his appearance, Day shot back: "I'm 31 but I feel like I'm 50."

I approached for a comment about the Tree, but Day politely declined: "Get you next time, mate."

Golf Channel host Rich Lerner spotted Peter Dawson and had to skip away. As a former R&A executive, Dawson helped Royal Portrush land Northern Ireland's first Open Championship since 1951.

A very important person.

The Van Pelt rule had kicked in.

