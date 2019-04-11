Gas leak fire shuts down Little Rock roads; officials tell drivers to stay away

Little Rock fire crews closed down a stretch of residential roads ahead of the Thursday evening rush hour because of a gas leak fire that was heavily contained but still had officials cautioning people to stay back.

The Little Rock Fire Department said around 2 p.m. emergency crews responded to a small fire and noticed a gas main was leaking. Officials closed down several blocks near the 8600 block of North Rodney Parham Road, between West Markham Street to Brookside Drive while they let the fire burn out.

Capt. Jason Weaver, a spokesman for the city's fire department, said CenterPoint Energy is working to turn off the gas. He relayed the utility provider's estimate that it would be finished around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities urged drivers and other travelers to avoid the area until crews stop the gas. Police were redirecting traffic away from the closure.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the main to leak gas.