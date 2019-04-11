Grandson arrested on battery charge

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested early Tuesday on a felony battery charge after he assaulted his 66-year-old grandmother, throwing a heavy bag that contained her breathing aid equipment at her head, police said.

Hakeem Montreal Morgan, 21, was taken into custody at his residence around 6:45 a.m. and charged with second-degree domestic battery.

Morgan was initially held without bail and appeared Wednesday via video in Garland County District Court, when he pleaded innocent to the charge. Judge Ralph Ohm set Morgan's bail at $3,500 and issued a court order barring him from contact with his grandmother or her residence. A felony review hearing is set for June 3.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hot Springs police officer Morgan Murray and Sgt. Leann Zaner responded to the residence after a disturbance call and, upon arrival, spoke to the victim who said her grandson, identified as Morgan, had shoved her into a door and struck her on the head with a bag containing parts of a CPAP machine.

The victim was complaining of pain in her head, and officers observed a lump where she said the bag had struck her.

Morgan was arrested on a felony charge because, under Arkansas law, battery is a felony if the victim is older than 60 or younger than 12.

Metro on 04/11/2019