Homeless hit-and-run victim's death prompts mental-health discussion

In the days before he died, Odell Gilkey was in crisis, but no one was sure of the best way to help him, homelessness service providers said Wednesday.

Gilkey, 66, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in front of the Pulaski County jail on March 20, according to Arkansas State Police records.

His death inspired a panel on ways to intervene in a mental-health crisis that was presented at the Arkansas Homeless Coalition's meeting Wednesday. The coalition is a group of volunteers, advocates and service providers who meet monthly.

A police officer, social workers and representatives from the Pulaski County Crisis Stabilization Unit spoke Wednesday. Several audience members, many of whom are service providers, said before the panel that they didn't know the best way to get help for their homeless clients.

"Help is there. We are here," said Lisa Teer, the director of crisis services at Little Rock Community Mental Health Center. "I understand that accessing the system can be hard."

The last full count of the homeless in the Little Rock metropolitan area showed that there were 990 homeless people in the four-county region in 2017, although experts have said that number is likely lower.

Nationally, about 1 in 5 people living in the streets has a serious mental illness, according to a 2016 report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Officer Karl Sorrells, a member of the North Little Rock Police Department's Crisis Intervention Team, said that one problem is that people don't realize they need help when they are going through mental health crises.

Sorrells added that police are trying to work more closely with the Pulaski County Crisis Stabilization Unit, a short-term facility designed to divert people in mental health emergencies away from jail. There are four such units across the state.

Five of 16 beds were filled at the Pulaski County facility Wednesday, said Sherri Parks, an advanced practice registered nurse who works at the unit.

She spoke at the coalition's panel.

She said it's tough to fill the beds because the facility opened less than a year ago and people often opt not to check in when they learn that there is no smoking allowed. The unit does provide nicotine patches.

It's open 24 hours per day, seven days a week, and people must voluntarily check in, Parks said.

Sorrells said that he helps educate other officers on handling individuals in mental health crises. Police also are trying to get more people to go to the stabilization units, he said.

When he went to the police academy in the 1990s, there was no training on interacting with mentally ill people. Now there is a full week dedicated to mental health emergencies, he said.

"It's not perfect but we are getting one step, two steps, three steps, four steps better," he said.

Teer, who is also the community mental health center's outreach services coordinator, explained the process of getting people involuntarily committed if they're in danger or a danger to others because of a mental health crisis.

Most people with mental illness aren't violent, and only 3 to 5 percent of violent crimes can be attributed to people with serious mental illnesses, according to statistics from the U.S. government.

Teer said service providers can call 911 if the person is willing to get treatment or contact the mental health court clerk if they think someone needs to be involuntarily committed.

The Little Rock Community Mental Health Center has several grants designed to provide interventions for people who are homeless and have mental health problems, she said.

Sandra Wilson, president of the coalition, said that Gilkey, who died in the hit-and-run, had come into contact with several service providers who didn't know the best way to help and that involuntary commitment might have saved his life.

"These are the first responders," Wilson said, pointing to a group of people who work at various shelters in the city chatting nearby.

Metro on 04/11/2019