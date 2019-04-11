Masked gunmen smash cases, raid safe in Little Rock jewelry store heist, police say

At least three masked gunmen smashed glass display cases, grabbed jewelry and threatened to kill a store employee during a Wednesday evening robbery in Little Rock, police said.

Police said the robbers came into the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry at 310 S. University Ave. wearing all black and masks just before 8 p.m. The trio ordered people in the store to the ground as they broke open display cases with a hammer, a police report said.

Police said one of the assailants grabbed a 64-year-old employee by her hair, put a gun to her back and ordered her to open a safe.

”Once in the vault, the suspect told [the employee] to open the safe or he would kill her,” the police report said.

Authorities said the robbers took an unknown amount of jewelry before they fled from the store. Police said the robbers left the shop in a black 2019 Dodge Durango.

No arrests were made at the time of the report.

A Little Rock police spokesman said authorities continued to investigate the holdup Thursday.