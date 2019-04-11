Mechanic's client charged in threats

A Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday after she punched a 69-year-old car mechanic in the face and threatened to run him over in mid-January, police said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Erika Elizabeth Brown, 30, on a charge of terroristic threatening and second-degree battery Tuesday, a police report said.

A car mechanic who agreed to service Brown's vehicle at her home on Jan. 13 at 8 Windsor Drive said Brown became angry after he told her there was nothing wrong with her car's wheel, an affidavit for Brown's arrest said. She then punched him in the face and threatened to run him over, the affidavit said.

Brown was in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening in lieu of a $7,500 bond, according to the jail's roster.

Robber snatches purse at LR Target

A robber snatched a 71-year-old woman's purse Tuesday as she walked out of a Little Rock Target store, police said.

Little Rock police said the robbery happened around 8:10 p.m. outside the Target at 420 S. University Ave. The robber approached the woman, grabbed her purse and then ran off.

The woman declined medical attention, the report said. Officers searched the area behind the store where the thief was seen fleeing but didn't find him.

The report lists a large black purse as being stolen.

Investigators said there was surveillance video of the robbery but that they had made no arrests.

Metro on 04/11/2019