Medical device plan wins Arkansas Governor's Cup competition

Vascugenix, a medical device company with a device designed to help heart surgery, won the undergraduate division and a $25,000 prize in the 2019 Delta Plastics Arkansas Governor’s Cup Collegiate Business Plan Competition on Thursday.

The winner of the graduate category was FinTruth from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. FinTruth has developed software to to help businesses identify potential fraud.

A total of $154,000 was awarded to student led teams in graduate and undergraduate divisions.