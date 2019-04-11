Merrifield's 31-game hit streak not enough for K.C.

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield bunts in a run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, April 10, 2019. The bunt gave Merrifield a 31-game hitting streak, breaking the old club record of 30 set by George Brett in 1980. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MARINERS 6, ROYALS 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mitch Haniger hit a tie-breaking home run with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night after Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to a Kansas City-record 31 games.

Merrifield's RBI bunt single in the seventh tied the game at 5-5 and moved him past Hall of Famer George Brett for the Royals' mark.

Haniger took Brad Boxberger (0-2) deep, lifting Seattle to a 12-2 record after an offseason roster overhaul. The Mariners and the 2002 Cleveland Indians are the only teams since 1908 to homer in each of their first 14 games. The Mariners have 34 home runs, tied with the 2000 St. Louis Cardinals for most ever through 14 games. Seattle has scored at least five runs 13 times.

Anthony Swarzak (1-0) got two outs in the eighth, and Roenis Elias worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for his second save.

Seattle's Jay Bruce, tied for the AL home run lead with seven, left the game in the fourth inning with tightness in his left Achilles tendon.

Kansas City dropped to 2-9 with its ninth consecutive loss.

Merrifield bunted with Terrance Gore on third in the seventh. He placed the ball perfectly up the third-base line and tipped his cap to a cheering crowd after reaching first without a throw.

Gore made his first major league start and had three hits in the game after entering with two hits over six major-league seasons. His two-out double helped Kansas City threaten in the ninth, but after Merrifield was walked intentionally and Billy Hamilton drew a free pass, Adalberto Mondesi popped up to end it.

Yusei Kikuchi gave up 3 runs and 5 hits through 6 innings for Seattle. He retired the last 10 batters he faced after allowing the second of two home runs.

Jorge Soler hit a 454-foot home run in the third. Hunter Dozier also took Kikuchi deep.

TIGERS 4, INDIANS 1 Trevor Bauer allowed home runs to Niko Goodrum and John Hicks, who powered host Detroit over Cleveland for the Tigers' sixth victory in seven games.

RAYS 9, WHITE SOX 1 Tommy Pham homered twice and extended his on-base streak to a club record 45 games, leading visiting Tampa Bay over Chicago for its first series sweep.

ATHLETICS 10, ORIOLES 3 Oakland slugger Khris Davis homered twice and had three hits, host Baltimore's Chris Davis extended his record hitless streak to 50 at-bats and the Athletics beat the Orioles.

ASTROS 8, YANKEES 6 Jose Altuve hit 2 home runs, Carlos Correa homered with 3 RBI and Houston completed its first-ever sweep of visiting New York.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 3, GIANTS 1 Manny Machado put visiting San Diego ahead with his third home run of the season in a victory over San Francisco.

REDS 2, MARLINS 1 Jose Iglesias led off the eighth inning with a tying home run -- only host Cincinnati's second hit of the game -- and Jesse Winker connected one out later, rallying the Reds to a victory over Miami.

NATIONALS 15, PHILLIES 1 Jeremy Hellickson pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Matt Adams drove in four runs and visiting Washington routed Philadelphia.

CARDINALS 7, DODGERS 2 Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna homered, Jack Flaherty tossed six effective innings and host St. Louis beat Los Angeles.

PIRATES 5, CUBS 2 Jordan Lyles struck out 10 in a crisp 6 innings to tie a career high, Francisco Cervelli and Starling Marte homered off Yu Darvish, and visiting Pittsburgh topped Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 9, TWINS 6 Jake Odorizzi and Minnesota's bullpen suddenly went wild, allowing seven consecutive batters to reach base despite not hitting a single fair ball and letting Noah Syndergaard and host New York stroll past the Twins.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.

San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 2, Miami 1

Washington 15, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 7, LA Dodgers 2

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 10, Baltimore 3

Houston 8, NY Yankees 6

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

INTERLEAGUE

NY Mets 9, Minnesota 6

Texas at Arizona, (n)

Milwaukee at LA Angels, (n)

