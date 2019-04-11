Little Rock-based Dillard's reports income of execs

William Dillard II, chief executive officer with Dillard's Inc., earned $2.3 million last year, the Little Rock-based department store firm said in its recently released proxy statement.

Dillard had a salary of $1.035 million, $116,686 in stock awards and $1.118 million in other income.

Dillard's top executives and their income last year include Alex Dillard, president, $2.3 million; Mike Dillard, executive vice president, $1.3 million; Drue Matheny, executive vice president, $1.3 million; Chris Johnson, senior vice president, $750,000; and Phillip Watts, senior vice president, $740,000.

The median salary for a Dillard's employee was $23,352 last year. The median means half the employees made more and half made less.

Dillard's will hold its annual meeting at 9 a.m. May 18 at its principal executive offices in Little Rock.

-- David Smith

USA Truck CEO's earnings at $1.6M

James Reed, USA Truck's president and chief executive officer, earned more than $1.6 million in compensation in 2018.

According to the Van Buren-based firm's latest proxy filing, Reed's pay increased more than a $600,000 from a year before, when he joined USA Truck's board of directors.

His total pay has quadrupled since joining the company in March 2016, the year he earned $417,582 in compensation. Before that Reed, 46, held executive roles for more than four years at Interstate Distributor Co., a transportation service provider.

Executive Vice Presidents Jason Bates, 41, and Timothy Guin, 53, earned more than $1.3 million and more than $1 million in total compensation, respectively, according to the 2018 filing issued this month. They joined USA Truck after their former Arizona employer, Swift, merged with another transportation firm, Knight, and have served in their current roles for less than two years.

Under the Dodd-Frank Act, USA Truck reported a 39.5-to-1 pay ratio, which compares the CEO's pay and the median of the annual total compensation of all company employees -- $41,677.

-- Nathan Owens

Index gains 5.15, finishes at 426.39

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, climbed 5.15 to 426.39 Wednesday.

"Weaker than expected March Core Consumer Price Index data reported early in the day along with the afternoon release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's March 20 meeting implying continued dovish monetary policy moved stocks higher," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock. "The real estate and information technology sectors outperformed."

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 04/11/2019