No victory for seniors in Par-3

Matt Wallace plays in the Match Play Championship on March 29. Wallace defeated Sandy Lyle in a three-hole playoff to win the Par 3 Tournament at Augusta National on Wednesday.

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- So this is weird.

Initial reports had 61-year-old Sandy Lyle winning the Masters Par-3 Contest, which would have meant back-to-back victories for super seniors in the annual Wednesday event. Tom Watson won it last year at 68.

A scoring discrepancy was to blame. Matt Wallace's ace on No. 8 was initially recorded as a birdie 2.

Wallace and Lyle both shot 5 under, and they played three holes of sudden death before Wallace -- a 28-year-old Englishman who won three times on the European Tour last year -- prevailed with a birdie on No. 8, which must be his favorite hole on Augusta National's "short course."

Wallace credited his girlfriend/caddie, Chelsea Joss, for giving him a good yardage (108) on No. 8.

"She called a great number," Wallace said. "She was like, 'C'mon, hole this one.' I hit it straight at the flag and pulled it and it went in. It was a fun moment for us."

Lyle, who won the 1988 Masters, was vying for his third victory in the contest, which would have tied Padraig Harrington for the all-time record.

Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer and 19-year-old U.S. Amateur runner-up Devon Bling tied for third at 4 under.

NO PHONES

Don't expect Augusta National to allow cell phones anytime soon.

Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said Wednesday that fans and players appreciate the fact cell phones are banned at the Masters, and there are no plans to change the policy.

"I know that we have now become an outlier, if not the only outlier in golf, as well, at allowing cell phones," Ridley said. "But I think it's part of the ambience of the Masters."

Ridley cited comments made earlier in the week by Rory McIlroy about it being nice to see people actually watch shots instead of trying to take videos or pictures.

"I don't believe that's a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future, if ever," Ridley said. "I can't speak for future chairmen, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right."

TEMPER, TEMPER ...

Jon Rahm said he's a work in progress when trying to control his emotions on the golf course.

That applies to the interview room, too, at least when he's asked about his tempermental outbursts.

"I'm going to try to think of a different way to answer that question for the 10,000th time," Rahm said. "I really, really don't know what to say."

Actually, Rahm had a lot to say.

"It's just the way I am. I'm a very passionate person in everything I do, for the good and the bad," he said. "It's very enjoyable when I win, and I really don't like it when I lose."

Rahm said he learned something at the Player's Championship about controlling his temper, after ignoring his caddie's advice and hitting his ball into the water in the final round while in contention. Rahm angrily struck his club on the ground and shouted an expletive.

Still, the Spaniard said, having some emotion on the golf course isn't always such a bad thing.

"There's something about people like me where things get difficult and the pressure's on, those emotions help," he said. "This is much more in mind to remember than what was going on, so having those emotions helped."

NEW STUFF

Augusta National is building a golf club which Bobby Jones might not recognize.

This year players found the tee on the fifth hole pushed back 40 yards, the fairway regraded and the green flattened out. Fans may not notice the difference, but players say they are hitting hybrids at times to the green when the wind is blowing against them.

Next up? Well, how about a tunnel under the main road that fronts the golf course?

Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said the tunnel is under consideration, and can be constructed without closing down Washington Road, which is lined by restaurants and other businesses. On the other side, he said, would be a large broadcasting compound and possibly more.

The move is just the latest in a series of revisions to the club over recent years, including a new driving range, press center and merchandise area.

MOVING UP

Tiger Woods is moving up the leaderboard at the Las Vegas sports books.

Woods had been a 14-1 pick to win his fifth Masters -- and first since 2005 -- but is now a 10-1 pick along with Dustin Johnson to win the green jacket at the William Hill books.

That's behind Rory McIlroy, the favorite at 7-1. The odds on Woods shifted after a bettor put $85,000 on him at 14-1, which will be a payoff of $1.19 million should he win.

Photo by AP/Matt Slocum

Jon Rahm, of Spain, practices on the driving range at the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.

Sports on 04/11/2019