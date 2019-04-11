Notre Dame's Jackie Young poses for a photo after being selected as the number one pick in the draft by the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA basketball draft, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in New York.

BASEBALL

Carpenter's new deal

Three-time All-Star infielder Matt Carpenter and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a contract that adds $37 million in guaranteed money for 2020 and '21, a deal that includes an option for 2022. The 33-year-old has a $14.5 million salary this season a part of a $52 million, six-year deal that included an $18.5 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout. Under the new deal, Carpenter has guaranteed salaries of $18.5 million in both 2020 and '21, and the Cardinals have an $18.5 million option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout. The 2022 salary would become guaranteed if he has 1,100 plate appearances combined in 2020 and '21, including at least 550 in '21. Carpenter has a .273 batting average with 134 home runs and a .376 on base percentage in 1,031 games since debuting in 2011 with the Cardinals. He was an All-Star in 2013, 2014, and 2016, and finished among the top 10 in MVP voting in 2013 and last year. Carpenter was a 13th-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2009. He became the fourth St. Louis player since February to sign a long-term deal after first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, pitcher Miles Mikolas and first baseman/outfielder José Martinez.

Lester on injury list

The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Jon Lester on the 10-day injury list Wednesday and promoted left-handed reliever Tim Collins from Class AAA Iowa. Lester strained his left hamstring running the bases in the second inning Monday against the Pirates. His placement on the IL is retroactive to Tuesday, and he's eligible to return April 19. The 5-foot-7, 170-pound Collins, 29, posted a 3.38 ERA in three appearances at Iowa. Collins is 12-17 with a 3.62 ERA over 266 major-league appearances with the Royals (2011-14) and Nationals (2018). The Twins released him in March.

Robots on hold

Robot umpires will get some more warmup time. Major League Baseball and the Atlantic League said Wednesday that the experiment with radar-tracking technology to call balls and strikes won't be used when the independent minor league starts play on April 25. Instead, the technology "will be implemented gradually over the course of the 2019 season." No date for the start was announced. Plate umpires will wear earpieces and be informed of ball and strike calls by a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar. Umps will have the ability to override the computer. A test to extend the distance between the pitching rubber and home plate by 2 feet to 62½ feet also was pushed back. Originally scheduled to start after this year's All-Star break, the distance change was put off until the second half of 2020.

TENNIS

Ferro, Hercog advance

The season-long streak of having different winners at each WTA tour event will continue for another week after Alison Van Uytvanck lost in the second round of the Samsung Open on Wednesday. Van Uytvanck is among the 16 women who have won a singles title in 2019. She was the last of the group still playing at this week's clay-court tournaments in Lugano, Switzerland, and Bogota, Colombia. The fourth-seeded Belgian lost 6-4, 7-5 to 108th-ranked Fiona Ferro of France to ensure there will not be a repeat of her hard-court victory in Budapest in February. Polona Hercog joined Ferro in the quarterfinals by beating another unseeded player, Sorana Cirstea, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4. The 89th-ranked Hercog had also dropped the first set in her first-round victory over second-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro.

Stephens, Keys lead U.S.

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys will lead the United States against Switzerland in the Fed Cup World Group playoffs at San Antonio. Captain Kathy Rinaldi's roster released Wednesday also includes Sofia Kenin, Jessica Pegula and Jennifer Brady. The matches are April 20-21. The winner will return to the top-tier World Group in 2020 with a chance to win the Fed Cup title. The loser will drop down to World Group II next season. The U.S. is 8-0 against Switzerland in the Fed Cup, but the nations' most recent meeting came in 1993. The No. 8-ranked Stephens was the 2017 U.S. Open champion and No. 14 Keys was the runner-up there. Kenin, Pegula and Brady are all also ranked in the top 80. Switzerland's roster has no one ranked higher than No. 81 Viktorija Golubic.

HORSE RACING

No-whip day off

The Jockeys' Guild has called off its planned no-whip day on Friday after reaching an agreement with the Thoroughbred Owners of California. This halts an experiment that had showed no shortage of horses at the entry box but was being watched nationally to see if the lack of a whip would discourage bettors and have an impact on the mutuel handle, or the amount wagered. The Guild also announced it will have the jockeys use an experimental riding crop, or whip, that was used at Keeneland last weekend. The 360 GT is supposed to be easier on the horses yet still as effective. This is all done in advance of a California Horse Racing Board action that would outlaw whips in California. It was originally proposed by Belinda Stronach, chief executive of The Stronach Group, as a means of showing the public that the sport wants to move forward with reforms. Santa Anita has had 23 horse deaths since Dec. 26 and has been under fire from animal rights groups. The deaths have slowed dramatically recently, but public pressure has remained high.

BASKETBALL

Notre Dame’s Young goes first in WNBA draft

NEW YORK — Jackie Young said it was a dream come true to be taken first in the WNBA draft.

The Notre Dame guard, who decided to enter the draft early and skip her senior season, was selected No. 1 by the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.

“Since I was a little girl I always wanted to play in the WNBA and now I have my chance,” she said.

She’s the second Irish player to be drafted first after entering early, joining Jewell Loyd who had the honor in 2015.

It’s the third consecutive year the Aces have had the No. 1 pick. They took Kelsey Plum in 2017 when the franchise was still in San Antonio. The Aces then drafted A’ja Wilson last season with the No. 1 pick when the franchise moved to Las Vegas.

Young was the first of five Notre Dame players to be drafted. Arike Ogunbowale went fifth to Dallas. Brianna Turner went 11th to the Atlanta Dream. She was later traded to the Phoenix Mercury for Marie Gulich. Jessica Shepard was taken 16th by the Minnesota Lynx. Marina Mabrey was the fifth Notre Dame player to go, drafted 19th by the Los Angeles Sparks.

“It’s a historic moment for our program,” Notre Dame Coach Muffet McGraw said. “We’ve had a lot of accomplishments, but this one stands alone. It’s probably something that will never happen again.”

Tennessee is the only other school to have that occur with college players, in 2008.

On Wednesday, Louisville guard Asia Durr went second to the New York Liberty. The Indiana Fever then took Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan at No. 3. Chicago drafted Connecticut’s Katie Lou Samuelson fourth.

Another UConn player went sixth with Napheesa Collier headed to Minnesota. The Lynx had a busy draft taking Shepard and Cierra Dillon of Buffalo in the second round. They also traded Natisha Hiedeman, whom they drafted 16th to Connecticut for Lexie Brown. They drafted Kenisha Bell of Minnesota in the third round.

The Los Angeles Sparks took Baylor center Kalani Brown seventh.

Australian Alanna Smith, who helped Stanford win the Pac-12 Tournament title was drafted eighth by Phoenix. Kristine Anigwe went ninth to Connecticut. Washington took Kiara Leslie with the 10th pick and Ezi Magbegor closed out the opening round by going to defending champion Seattle.

The WNBA season opens on May 24 with training camps opening up a few weeks earlier.

