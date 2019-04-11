Outdoors Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

APRIL

16 North Little Rock chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman’s Night Out. Hooter’s. Pat Mahan (870) 743-6154 or pmahan000@centurytel.net

20 Natural State Kayak Anglers Northwest fishing tournament. Beaver Lake.naturalstatekayakanglers.com

20 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Lake Atkins.naturalstatekayakanglers.com

20 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited Youth Clay Shoot Tournament. Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Shooting Sports Complex. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

20 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Greers Ferry Lake/TBA. sherwoodbassclub.com

27 Arkansas TBF bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle/U.S. 64-Illinois Bayou. Facebook, The TBF of Arkansas

27 Arkansas High School Bassers bass tournament. DeGray Lake/ Spillway. arkansashighschoolbassers.com .

27 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. White County Fairgrounds. Garrett Philpott. (870) 830-6677 or ggphilpott@gmail.com

28 Central Arkansas Bass League tournament. Lake Maumelle/Jolly Rogers. (501) 428-9850.