Police: Every bone in man's face broken in Little Rock laundromat attack

A 68-year-old man was severely beaten Wednesday night at a Little Rock laundromat, an attack that left him with every bone in his face broken, police said

Authorities said the assailant went into the Fun Wash at 3320 Baseline Rd. around 10:15 p.m. and asked to speak with a person who wasn’t there.

A witness told officers he heard fighting after the person went around a corner and attacked the 68-year-old victim as he slept on a bench, according to the police report.

The assailant ran out of the building and drove off in a gray or black Toyota Tundra, police said.

Responding medical crews found the man bleeding from his face and brought him to CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock.

Police investigators later learned medics brought him to the UAMS Medical Center's trauma wing “because every bone in his face was broken,” the report read.

Witnesses who spoke with police said they didn’t know the attacker.

No arrests were made at the time of the report, which didn’t include a description of the male assailant.

Police said they plan to review surveillance camera footage on Thursday.