Rick Lee Oaklawn Park and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Babadoook in the sixth

BEST BET Sutton Impact in the second

LONG SHOT Tarpys Zapper in the fifth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3 percent)

MEET 124-395 (31.4 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $24,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

**TAPIFYN sat behind a strong pace in an improved second-place finish, and he appears quick enough to control the pace if veteran rider Luis Quinonez wants that strategy. BIG TRIP finished a close third at a higher maiden classification Feb. 2, and he is having blinkers removed after a one-race experiment. SHEBA HAZELWOOD lost a clear lead inside the final furlong when second best in his return from a layoff at Fair Grounds, and he gets in light with a winning apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Tapifyn;Quinonez;Wiggins;7-2

3 Big Trip;Cohen;McKnight;3-1

1a Sheba Hazelwood;Lara;Duhon;4-1

1 Cape County;Eramia;Von Hemel;4-1

8 Tudors Charge;Loveberry;Johnson;4-1

6 Marshall Hill;Court;Fires;5-1

2 Last Heart;Baze;Ortiz;8-1

7 Curlinate;Mojica;Diodoro;20-1

5 Judge Parker;Thompson;Moquett;12-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

***SUTTON IMPACT won three of four races last season at Oaklawn Park while competing at a much higher level. The exceptionally quick sprinter was claimed out of his last race by the leading trainer and figures difficult to catch. MATCH PLAY has not raced since December, but he raced competitively against better throughout 2018. He shows good works for high-percentage trainer Karl Broberg. CAPITAL LETTERS is moving up one level after a second-place finish, and he shows improved workouts for new connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Sutton Impact;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

2 Match Play;Borel;Broberg;5-2

8 Capital Letters;Lara;Garcia;5-1

7 Candy for Three;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

6 Fusaichi Flame;Mojica;Broberg;8-1

3 Family Code;Elliott;Hartman;10-1

9 Zimmerman;Birzer;Tracy;12-1

4 Archie;Bridgmohan;Silva;15-1

1 Gotta Curlin;Thompson;Duncan;20-1

3 Purse $27,000, 5½ furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $16,000

**GOLDEN DRILLER has been beaten less than a length in consecutive runner-up finishes, and he is a good finisher in a field loaded with early speed. OVERANALYZFAKENEWS is shipping from Fair Grounds in good form, and he has the best of trainer-rider teams and should work out a favorable stalking trip. E RATED appears to be quickest of the quick, and the class dropper is dangerous if able to clear the field.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Golden Driller;Thompson;Swearingen;7-2

4 Overanalyzfakenews;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

3 E Rated;Cohen;Broberg;9-2

8 Alexandros;Eramia;Martin;3-1

2 Paxos;Lara;McKnight;5-1

1 Smellin Candy;Bridgmohan;Mason;10-1

5 Oprah's Ranger;Court;Villafranco;15-1

6 Catch Me If You Can;Roman;Goodsell;12-1

4 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $12,500

**ESSIE'S REWARD is dropping a tad in price and having blinkers removed after a competitive fourth-place finish, which easily earned the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure. SAY IT SOFTLY finished third at a slightly higher claiming price when making his 2019 debut. She was claimed by sharp connections and picks up a leading rider. RUN WRIGHTAWAY has a good record sprinting, and she is back at her preferred distance after a pair of useful route races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Essie's Reward;Cohen;Broberg;7-2

3 Say It Softly;Santana;Villafranco;5-2

5 Run Wrightaway;Lara;Campbell;6-1

2 Between the Arches;Eramia;Petalino;6-1

7 Tale Aletter Maria;Elliott;Hartman;4-1

6 Linda Listen;Mojica;Matthews;5-1

8 Silver Turns Gold;Canchari;Martin;20-1

9 Spunky Town;Birzer;Smith;20-1

4 Trintrin;Richard;Jackson;20-1

5 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

**TARPYS ZAPPER was racing competitively with better than these throughout 2018, and he was compromised by a rapid pace in his seasonal debut. He has a chance to rebound at this lower claiming price. EMMETT'S DREAM earned strong Beyer figures in three in-the-money finishes at a higher classification at Delta. He is the one to beat if able to duplicate his efforts at Oaklawn. FORZE MAU rallied to second at a slightly higher claiming price March 23, and he received a confidence lift when the winner came back to win again.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Tarpys Zapper;Elliott;Vance;15-1

8 Emmett's Dream;Mojica;Diodoro;5-2

1 Forze Mau;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

4 Allidoisdreamofyou;Lara;Garcia;8-1

2 Sammy Wonder Stone;Cohen;Broberg;3-1

7 Primal;Meche;Ruiz;15-1

5 Mud Light;Loveberry;Litfin;15-1

9 Johnny the Jet;Richard;Riecken;15-1

3 Diamondmaze;Thompson;Smith;20-1

6 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

****BABADOOOK led past every pole but the last one in a clear second-place finish, and the beaten odds-on favorite holds a clear talent advantage and should graduate. TOO HAMAZING has finished with energy in three sprint races, and he is bred to run this far. CADDO DADDO finished third behind the top selection, but a difficult post position makes it difficult for him to reverse the order of finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Babadoook;Santana;Cox;6-5

7 Too Hamazing;Quinonez;Pish;5-1

11 Caddo Daddo;Richard;Westermann;9-2

4 Blanco Bronco;Morales;Gonzalez;6-1

1 Suspicious Eyes;Thompson;Jackson;15-1

2 Gone Dancing;Court;Fires;8-1

6 Pearlthirtyeight;Meche;Ives;15-1

9 Chief Daaher;Lara;Gorder;20-1

8 Trophy Daddy;Padron-Barcenas;Compton;30-1

10 Reverend Don;Harr;Hornsby;30-1

5 Trophy Road;Rocco;Vance;30-1

7 Purse $37,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $30,000

**DOWNTOWNER is dropping into a conditioned-claiming race after pressing a rapid pace and fading. Patient handling from veteran Richard Eramia provides the 5-year-old with a solid chance to win. HOME IT TIZ earned a strong Beyer figure when defeating $30,000 maiden-claimers in front-running fashion, and he has been consistent in a five-race career. LONG GRAY LINE is a good finisher in a field that figures to produce an honest pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Downtowner;Eramia;Hartman;7-2

5 Home It Tiz;Mojica;Morse;4-1

8 Long Gray Line;Baze;Asmussen;5-1

4 Lethal Move;Cohen;Broberg;5-1

1 Superior's Boy;Loveberry;Robertson;6-1

6 Call West;Elliott;Contreras;8-1

2 Defender;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

7 Hard to Park;Harr;Cline;20-1

3 Show Biz;Bridgmohan;Von Hemel;12-1

8 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, starter allowance

**GUSKA MON SHOES has won nine of his 11 races at Oaklawn Park, and he was beaten only a head against similar in his last start. He switches to the leading rider. K J'S NOBILITY finished fourth in the Nodouble Breeders', and he has a good shot with any improvement for new trainer Cecil Borel. WEAST HILL is a seven-time winner at Oaklawn who is likely to control the pace and may go the distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Guska Mon Shoes;Cohen;Broberg;3-1

8 K J's Nobility;Borel;Borel;5-2

7 Weast Hill;Padron-Barcenas;Stuart;4-1

2 Rock City Roadhog;Loveberry;Westermann;9-2

3 Redneck Attack;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

6 Joan's Delight;Canchari;Martin;10-1

4 Suspect a Storm;Eramia;Martin;15-1

1 Jack Be Quick;Roman;Turner;12-1

9 Purse $37,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

**BRING THE DOUGH had traffic trouble at the top of the stretch that likely prevented him from victory March 22. He was claimed by the leading trainer and should be rolling in the lane. RONAMO has finished in-the-money in consecutive races at this distance, and blinkers on has been a winning move for this stable. RISING STAR broke slowly in a fifth-place finish for winning trainer Larry Jones, and he is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Bring the Dough;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

6 Ronamo;Hill;Catalano;7-2

5 Rising Star;Thompson;Jones;5-2

10 Shell Fire;Eramia;Von Hemel;8-1

9 Cliff's Place;Cohen;Diodoro;5-1

3 New Year's Luck;Borel;Fires;6-1

1 Auctioneer;Morales;Anderson;12-1

2 The Paper Wazoo;Lara;Zito;20-1

4 Treasure Trove;Rocco;Gorder;15-1

7 Painted Canyon;Birzer;Tracy;10-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Tarpys Zapper is a big price on the morning line in the fifth race, and playing a three-horse exacta box with Forze Mau and Emmett's Dream may produce a nice payoff. The sixth race begins a 50-cent Pick-4, and Babadoook appears a single. The seventh race is a contentious route, and spreading at least four-deep is recommended. The eighth race has four strong contenders, and the ninth is another with plenty of contention.

Sports on 04/11/2019