State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BREWER;Good;--;--;Good
BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Good;Fair
CLEAR;Good;Good;--;Good
CONWAY;Excellent;Fair;Good;Good
GREERS FERRY;Good;Fair;Good;Good
HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Poor;Good;Good
MAUMELLE;Good;--;Poor;Good
NORRELL;Good;Fair;Fair;Good
OVERCUP;--;--;Excellent;--
LAKE PECKERWOOD;Excellent;Poor;Fair;Excellent
PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;Good
SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor
SUNSET;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair
VALENCIA;--;--;Poor;--
WILLASTEIN;Fair;Fair;--;--
WINONA;Good;Poor;Good;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK)Good;Poor;Fair;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;Good;Excellent
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Good;Good
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Good;Good;Good
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The river is high and fast. These conditions are not good for fishing and potentially hazardous for boating. Use long leaders and weight for fly fishing and Trout Magnet fishing. Streamers are effective near the shore, as are San Juan worms, micro jigs and March brown patterns. Pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers are effective in normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.
NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--
NORFORK;Excellent;--;--;Excellent
WHITE RIVER
Brown trout are biting sculpins, shad, minnows and white jigs. Rainbow trout are biting on pink worms, PowerBait and lures.
NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.
SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--
WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--
NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BEAVER;Good;Fair;--;Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Fishing from a boat is ideal in flowing water. Trout will hit 1/4-ounce jigs in various colors, PowerBaits fished under light terminal tackle and stickbaits.
FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Poor;Poor;Fair
FORT SMITH;--;--;--;Fair
SEQUOYAH;Good;Fair;Good;Good
NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
CHARLES;Good;Good;Good;Good
CROWN;Good;Fair;Fair;Good
WHITE RIVER;Fair;Poor;Poor;Fair
SPRING RIVER Nymphs and woolly buggers have been hot. White and olive have been the best colors. Orange Trout Magnets bouncing off the bottom have been best for trout fishing.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--
MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;Good;Good
GREESON;Good;--;--;Fair
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS;Good;Poor;Poor;Good
BAILEY;--;--;--;--
CATHERINE;Fair;Good;Fair;Fair
DARDANELLE;Good;--;--;Good
DEGRAY;Excellent;--;--;Good
HAMILTON;Good;--;--;Good
NIMROD;--;Fair;--;Good
OUACHITA;Excellent;Fair;Fair;Good
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms and mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current will also produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat, or with small jigs in gray or white.
SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--
BEAR CREEK;--;--;--;--
CANE CREEK;Good;--;Fair;Poor
CHICOT;--;--;Good;Poor
MONTICELLO;Good;--;--;--
STORM CREEK;--;--;--;--
NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm
04/11/2019
State fishing report
