State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BREWER;Good;--;--;Good

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Good;Fair

CLEAR;Good;Good;--;Good

CONWAY;Excellent;Fair;Good;Good

GREERS FERRY;Good;Fair;Good;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Poor;Good;Good

MAUMELLE;Good;--;Poor;Good

NORRELL;Good;Fair;Fair;Good

OVERCUP;--;--;Excellent;--

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Excellent;Poor;Fair;Excellent

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;Good

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

SUNSET;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair

VALENCIA;--;--;Poor;--

WILLASTEIN;Fair;Fair;--;--

WINONA;Good;Poor;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK)Good;Poor;Fair;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;Good;Excellent

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Good;Good

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Good;Good;Good

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The river is high and fast. These conditions are not good for fishing and potentially hazardous for boating. Use long leaders and weight for fly fishing and Trout Magnet fishing. Streamers are effective near the shore, as are San Juan worms, micro jigs and March brown patterns. Pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers are effective in normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;Excellent;--;--;Excellent

WHITE RIVER

Brown trout are biting sculpins, shad, minnows and white jigs. Rainbow trout are biting on pink worms, PowerBait and lures.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;Fair;--;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Fishing from a boat is ideal in flowing water. Trout will hit 1/4-ounce jigs in various colors, PowerBaits fished under light terminal tackle and stickbaits.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Poor;Poor;Fair

FORT SMITH;--;--;--;Fair

SEQUOYAH;Good;Fair;Good;Good

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

CHARLES;Good;Good;Good;Good

CROWN;Good;Fair;Fair;Good

WHITE RIVER;Fair;Poor;Poor;Fair

SPRING RIVER Nymphs and woolly buggers have been hot. White and olive have been the best colors. Orange Trout Magnets bouncing off the bottom have been best for trout fishing.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;Good;Good

GREESON;Good;--;--;Fair

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Poor;Poor;Good

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;Fair;Good;Fair;Fair

DARDANELLE;Good;--;--;Good

DEGRAY;Excellent;--;--;Good

HAMILTON;Good;--;--;Good

NIMROD;--;Fair;--;Good

OUACHITA;Excellent;Fair;Fair;Good

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms and mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current will also produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat, or with small jigs in gray or white.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Good;--;Fair;Poor

CHICOT;--;--;Good;Poor

MONTICELLO;Good;--;--;--

STORM CREEK;--;--;--;--

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 04/11/2019