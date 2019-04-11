Suspect in fatal Hot Springs shooting gets 40-year term

HOT SPRINGS -- The second of two suspects charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a friend during an altercation on Lacey Street where four other people were shot was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday.

Stephon Tyrone Harris, 22, pleaded guilty March 29 to first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison, in the death of 23-year-old Tyler Donaldson. Three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree battery were withdrawn.

An additional charge of first-degree murder against Harris in the shooting death of Colby Wilder, 17, whose body was found Sept. 9, 2016, in a ditch in the 4000 block of Spring Street, is set for trial June 24.

The area where Wilder's body was found was near Donaldson's residence. Investigators believe Wilder was shot the morning of Sept. 8, several hours before the shooting at 311 Lacey St.

Anthony James Camden, 25, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donaldson and Wilder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree battery and was sentenced to 15 years, all to run concurrently.

Five people were shot on Lacey Street the evening of Sept. 8, with four transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Donaldson was airlifted to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he died.

The others injured were Cameron Guyton; his wife, Skie Guyton; his younger brother, Christian Guyton; and George Watson, who all were said to have been struck by shots fired by Harris after Camden's gun jammed.

State Desk on 04/11/2019