THE WEEKEND TEN: Jewish Food and Cultural Festival returns to War Memorial Stadium

1 BAGELS AND BLINTZES

The Jewish Federation of Arkansas brings back rugelach, babka, challah and blintzes with the Jewish Food and Cultural Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at War Memorial Stadium, West Markham Street and Fair Park Boulevard, Little Rock. Admission is free; food, crafts and drinks cost money. Visit jewisharkansas.org. See story on Page 4E.

Arkansas Scottish Festival

2 BONNY

Scottish stuff — from stone throwing to sheepdog demonstrations — will be on display during the 40th annual Scottish Heritage Festival, Friday-Sunday, centering on Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville, and other Batesville locations. Saturday's 1 p.m. grand opening ceremony features the parade of the Scottish clans, complete with bagpipes; other Saturday attractions include musical entertainment, a British car show, kids' activities, Highland dancing and a Bonniest Knees Contest. Most events are free; some have admission fees. Call (870) 307-7071 or visit arscottishfest.com.

Violinisst Gareth Johnson

3 BEETHOVEN & BLUE JEANS

Violinist Gareth Johnson solos in the Romance No. 2 by Ludwig van Beethoven and Tzigane by Maurice Ravel with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Philip Mann for the orchestra's Beethoven & Blue Jeans concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Also on the program: works by Camille Saint-Saens, Peter I. Tchaikovsky and George Enesco. Dress code is informal. The annual Beer & Brats Street Party starts two hours before each concert in front of the hall, with bratwursts, brew from Stone's Throw and music from the Episcopal Collegiate School Steel Band; it's free for ticket-holders. Tickets are $16-$68, $10 for students and active duty military, free for K-12 students to the Sunday matinee with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 100, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

Arkansas Derby

4 BETTING

Saturday is Arkansas Derby Day at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, and in addition to the big races, which start at 12:30 p.m., there will be a hat contest, beer garden, food trucks, music by Dino D. & The D-Train and a kids' zone in the infield. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Reserved seats are $4.50 but general admission is free. Call (800) 625-5296 or visit oaklawn.com.

H.M.S. PInafore at Wildwood. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Hicks

5 BOAT

Praeclara and Wildwood Park for the Arts will stage H.M.S. Pinafore, Gilbert & Sullivan's operettic spoof of the British class system, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Wildwood, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock. Director Bevan Keating has transferred the "flag" from the Victorian Era to the 1940s, with costumes and Moriah Patterson's choreography to match. Tickets are $30, $15 for students. Call (501) 821-7275 or visit wildwoodpark.org.

6 BREWS AND BITES

Shoppers can grab a snack and a drink while they're making the rounds as the Outlets of Little Rock presents Brews and Bites, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 11201 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock. Food trucks and craft breweries will sell their creations and admission tickets are $5, free for children under 12. Proceeds benefit the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and Arkansas Foodbank. Call (501) 455-9100 or visit outletsoflittlerock.com.

7 BASEBALL

The Arkansas Travelers take on the Tulsa Drillers in the first home games of the 2019 Texas League season, 7:10 p.m. today and Friday, 6:10 p.m. Saturday and 2:10 p.m. Sunday at Dickey-Stephens Park, at the North Little Rock end of the Broadway Bridge. Tickets are $6-$8. Call (501) 664-7559 or visit travs.com.

Kathryn Pryor (left) and Mary Ann Hansen in War Paint

8 BEAUTY BATTLE

A 50-year tug-of-war between beauty-industry titans Helena Rubinstein (Kathryn Pryor) and Elizabeth Arden (Mary Ann Hansen) is the subject of War Paint (music by Scott Frankel, lyrics by Michael Korie, book by Doug Wright), 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and April 18-20 and 25-27 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and April 21 and 28 at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $25, $20 for students, senior citizens (65-plus) and military. Visit centralarkansastickets.com. For more information, call (501) 374-2615 or visit studiotheatrelr.com.

Alter Ego by Selma Blackburn, part of the "Mid-Southern Watercoloriss 49th Annual Juried Exhibition" at Historic Arkansas Museum

9 BRIGHT

The "Mid-Southern Watercolorists 49th Annual Juried Exhibition" goes on display with a 2nd Friday Art Night reception, 5-8 p.m. (with a brief awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m.) Friday at Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock. The exhibit remains up through July 7 in the museum's Trinity Gallery. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the reception and galleries is free. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit historicarkansas.org.

“Rejoice Always" by Jacqui Whitehead

• And speaking of 2nd Friday Art Night, two new exhibits open Friday at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock, with a 5-8 p.m. reception: "Chaos," glass works and paintings by James Hayes, in the Parish House's Gallery, and painter Jacqui Whitehead's "Mystical Menagerie" in the Parlor. Both exhibits will be up and their contents for sale through the end of June -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday. Admission is free. Call (501) 375-2342 or visit christchurchlr.org.

10 BOOKS AND BISCUITS

Step back in time and across the pond for a Jane Austen Tea and Book Discussion, 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Maumelle Branch Library, 10 Lake Pointe Drive, Maumelle. The traditional Regency afternoon tea will feature discussion with Joy Reed, author, historian and member of the Jane Austen Society of North America. Regency costume is optional. Call (620) 704-3321 or email joyreed706@gmail.com.

Weekend on 04/11/2019