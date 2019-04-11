Travs keep rolling, knock off Naturals

Two four-run innings lifted the Arkansas Travelers to a 9-6 victory over the Northwest Arkansas in front of an announced crowd of 2,613 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale on Wednesday night.

With the Travs leading 1-0 in the fourth, two errors and a passed ball put Dom Thompson-Williams and Kyle Lewis in scoring position. Logan Taylor doubled in Lewis to make it 2-0. Joe DeCarlo reached on a fielder's choice to score Thompson-Williams to make it 3-0. The Travs added two more runs when Donnie Walton doubled to score Taylor and on Aaron Knapp's sacrifice fly scored DeCarlo.

The Naturals closed to 5-2 in the fourth when Khalil Lee scored on Gabriel Cancel's ground out and Taylor Featherston singled in Emmanuel Rivera. But the Travelers added four in the sixth to break the game open.

After the Travs loaded the bases against Emilio Ogando on a hit batter and two walks, a passed ball by Meibrys Viloria allowed Taylor to score to make it 6-2. After a walk to Knapp, Jake Fraley doubled to to right to score DeCarlo and Walton. Chris Mariscal grounded out to score Knapp to make it 9-2.

A double by Northwest Arkansas' Travis Jones in the sixth scored Viloria to cut the Travelers' lead to 9-3. Rivera's sacrifice fly in the seventh scored D.J. Burt to make it 9-4. Viloria singled in Nick Heath and Lee in the ninth to set the final margin.

Walton led the Travelers' hitters, going 3 for 3 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI. Lee, Featherston and Jones each had two hits for the Naturals.

Ricardo Sanchez (2-0) allowed 3 runs on 7 hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the victory for the Travs, who have won three in a row. Jace Vines (0-1) allowed 5 runs -- 1 earned -- in 5 innings to take the loss.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

VS. TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkan-sas

WEBSITES travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Zac Grotz (1-0, 0.00 ERA); Drillers: RHP Yadier Alvarez (0-1, 0.00 ERA)

SHORT HOPS The Arkansas Travelers are set for their home opener against the Tulsa Drillers, the Class AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at 7:10 p.m. today at Dickey-Stephens Park. Arkansas, the Texas League’s first team to reach five victories, will open a seven-game home stand. Today and Friday’s games are at 7:10 p.m., with Saturday set for 6:10 p.m. The series will conclude at 2:10 p.m. Sunday. A three-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Kansas City Royals’ Class AA affiliate, will begin Monday and end Wednesday.

TRAVELERS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Tulsa, 2:10 p.m. MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. WEDNESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 11 a.m.

Sports on 04/11/2019