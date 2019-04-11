Tyson goes beyond for golf championships

John H. Tyson already had done his part in securing the women's NCAA Golf Championships by spending more than four years of planning and then loaning his course -- the beautiful Blessings -- to bring the tournament to Northwest Arkansas.

This is like the NCAA Basketball Tournament, but with all the games being played in one gym.

Male and female golfers from all over the world, representing some of the best college programs in the country, will compete May 16-29.

Then, with everything set -- 500 volunteers and dozens of meetings with knowing administrators -- Tyson made NCAA history by waiving entrance fees for fans.

That's right. It is free.

Parking? Free.

The tournament will be first class. When Blessings hosted the NCAA men's regional in 2013, the course and everything about received rave reviews.

Mark your calendar and keep your wallet in your pocket.

This is probably the biggest summer for golf in Arkansas ever. The NCAA Golf Championships, the Arnold Palmer Cup and the Southern Amateur are all being played in the Natural State.

***

Speaking of golf, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame has set the date for its annual golf tournament at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock.

The tournament is the afternoon of June 17 and is limited to 40 teams, with each team being assigned a celebrity golfer.

Like most tournaments it is competitive, but more than half the golfers won some sort of prize last year. Winning teams from each division win some of Wilson's nicest bags.

There will be more information later, but those wanting to secure a team spot can contact Terry Johnson at (501) 313-4158 or at arksportshalloffame.com.

***

While on the subject of Hall of Fames, here's a heads up: The Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame banquet May 23 in Benton is way ahead in tickets sold compared to last year.

Seating capacity is 500, and there's just a little more than 150 tickets remaining.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and it will be wrapped up by 9 p.m. For more information, go to arsoftball.com.

This is the 21st year of the Softball Hall of Fame. In addition to honoring new and past inductees, the night will include a new award, the Shane Pigue Award, for outstanding contributions to the game of softball.

***

It is a little hard to believe, but just three years ago Chris Beard was putting the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in the spotlight with a 30-5 record and a win over Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

That eventually got him to Texas Tech, where he has now reached at least the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

His NCAA Tournament record is 9-3 overall, 8-2 as the Red Raiders head coach.

Not sure where in the history of the Big Dance his .750 winning percentage for coaches with a minimum of 10 games ranks, but Mike Krzyzewski has won .764 and Roy Williams .755.

Of course, the historical leader is John Wooden, who won 10 NCAA Tournament titles at a clip of .824.

Wooden never came in second, meaning if he made the championship he won it.

Beard had a good strategy to challenge Virginia in the championship game Monday night, having his defense collapse to the paint to not give up high-percentage shots and grab rebounds. But the Cavaliers made 11 of 24 three-pointers, mostly with open looks, and won in overtime 85-77.

Beard, in just his fourth season of coaching at the highest level, was The Associated Press Coach of the Year.

