Arkansas-Vanderbilt Game 2 time changed

The start time for the second game of Arkansas’ baseball series at Vanderbilt has been changed because of a rainy weather forecast.

The No. 10 Razorbacks and No. 7 Commodores will begin playing at noon Saturday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., but the National Weather Service forecast for Saturday night in Nashville calls for a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight chance of rain during the afternoon hours.

Because of the start time, the game will be shown online on SEC Network-Plus. It was originally scheduled to be shown on ESPNU.

The Razorbacks (25-8, 8-4 SEC) and Commodores (25-8, 7-5) are scheduled to begin their series Friday at 7 p.m. The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.