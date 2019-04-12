Sections
Police: Gunman took cash, cigarettes during southwest Little Rock holdup

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 12:10 p.m. 2comments

An armed robber flashed a gun at a southwest Little Rock gas station while demanding cash and cigarettes during a Thursday night holdup, police said.

Little Rock police said the gunman made off with cash and a carton of Newport cigarettes around 10:40 p.m. when he flashed a handgun inside the Murphy Express at 8800 Baseline Rd. and ordered the clerk to open the register.

The robber approached the clerk, telling him to put cash in a bag after he went around the counter demanding cigarettes, according to the police report.

While the 45-year-old clerk was putting cash in a bag, the robber "kept telling [the clerk] to calm down,” the report said.

The gunman fled in a dark, two-door Mercedes Benz with the bag of about $270 in cash and a carton of cigarettes, the report said.

Police listed a few people were at the store during the holdup. The report didn't note any injuries.

Authorities said the assailant was wearing dark clothes, but didn’t give a detailed description of him.

Officers didn’t make any arrests at the time of the report.

Comments

  • GeneralMac
    April 12, 2019 at 1:53 p.m.

    Our judges doing the sentencing are way too leniet.

    The fact someone would risk an ARMED ROBBERY conviction for just $270 and a carton of cigarettes is proof.
  • MaxCady
    April 12, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

    Newport cigarettes tells you all you need to know. I don't understand why they don't saturate that area with cops. O'Ninerville is the most lawless area in metro Little Rock.
