Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock housing authority left without leader

by Ginny Monk | Today at 4:57 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Marshall Nash, right, listens during a meeting of the Little Rock Housing Authority Board in Little Rock. - Photo by Stephen B. Thornton

The interim director for the Little Rock housing authority resigned Friday afternoon, leaving the agency without a leader in the midst of its search for a new executive director.

Marshall Nash, director of administrative and legal services for the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, had served as interim director since former executive director Rodney Forte resigned in November.

Nash resigned at the end of a day of interviews. The board of directors interviewed the second of three candidates for the vacant position Friday.

Three of the five board members voted to accept his letter of resignation immediately. Chairwoman Leta Anthony declined to comment on the reason for Nash's departure.

Nash was not immediately available for comment.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT