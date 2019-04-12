Man cleared in 2016 rape; accuser was severely injured after fleeing, climbing tower in west Little Rock

A man accused of raping and assaulting a woman who climbed a utility pole in 2016 — resulting in a loss of power to 8,000 Little Rock residents and severe burns to 30 percent of her body — is not guilty, jurors decided Friday.

The jury's decision on Courvoisiea Allen, 25, came down to one thing, prosecuting attorney Erin Driver said Friday in a near empty courtroom: whether the jurors chose to believe the woman who said Allen raped, stabbed and threatened to kill her on Oct. 4, 2016.

The woman told jurors Thursday that she climbed a utility pole, receiving second-degree burns to 30 percent of her body and knocking out power to 8,000 people, to escape Allen.

Defense attorney Willard Proctor said inconsistencies in the woman’s account made the allegations not credible.

“A web of lies and inconsistency,” Proctor said. “Her version is just not believable.”

Allen, who did not testify during the trial, faced a life sentence on charges of rape, kidnapping, second-degree battery and terroristic threatening.

“The defense is trying to have it both ways,” Driver said. “She is so crazy, yet intelligent enough to concoct this story. ... In order to find the defendant guilty, all you have to do is believe [the woman.]”

