Police Beat

Man's facial bonesbroken in LR attack

A 68-year-old man was severely beaten Wednesday night at a Little Rock laundromat, an attack that left him with every bone in his face broken, police said.

Authorities said the assailant went into the Fun Wash at 3320 Baseline Road around 10:15 p.m. and asked to speak with a person who wasn't there.

A witness told officers he heard fighting after the person went around a corner and attacked the victim as he slept on a bench, according to the police report. The assailant ran out of the building and drove off in a gray or black Toyota Tundra, police said.

Responding medical crews found the man bleeding from his face and took him to CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock.

Police investigators later learned medics had taken the victim to the UAMS Medical Center's trauma wing "because every bone in his face was broken," the report read.

No arrests were made at the time of the report.

Jacksonville manaccused in threats

A Little Rock man pulled up to Bank OZK on Thursday, pulled out a gun and told a man sitting in the bank's drive-thru that he would, "shoot you on the blood," an arrest report said.

Officers arrested Odell Denzell Connors, 24, near 308 Smokey Lane. He was driving the red Chevrolet Camaro that reportedly was driven by the suspect in the attack at the bank, the report said.

Connors was in the Pulaski County jail without bail facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance as of Thursday evening, the jail's roster said.

Woman arrestedin shoplifting case

When a Walmart employee tried to stop a woman from shoplifting in late March, police reports say, the woman pulled out a screwdriver and threatened to stab him.

Little Rock police arrested Sandra Kaye Davis, 47, on Thursday on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property in the reported confrontation March 22 at the Walmart on Shackleford Drive.

Davis was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Thursday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 04/12/2019