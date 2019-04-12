Marner has 2 goals as Leafs top Bruins

Toronto center John Tavares gets a hug from left wing Zach Hyman after scoring an empty-net goal Thursday during the third period of the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 victory over the Bruins in Boston.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, BRUINS 1

BOSTON -- Mitch Marner scored twice, the second on a short-handed penalty shot to give Toronto the lead for good, and the Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Thursday night in the opener of their first-round playoff series.

It was Toronto's first postseason penalty shot in 20 years.

Frederik Andersen made 37 saves and William Nylander and John Tavares also scored for Toronto, which swiped the home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven series as it tries to advance through Boston for the first time in six tries.

Game 2 is Saturday night.

Tuukka Rask stopped 29 shots for Boston, and Patrice Bergeron scored a power-play goal midway through the first on a pass from Brad Marchand. But Marner tied it with about three minutes left in the period, sweeping in a rebound with such force he knocked himself off his skates.

Then, about three minutes into the second and Boston on a power play, the puck popped toward center ice and Marner had a clear path to the goal. When he was just outside the crease, Jake DeBrusk was called for bringing him down from behind, and sending him crashing into Rask.

Marner lined up for the penalty shot, came at Rask from the left side and then slid over to the right faster than the goalie could follow. He flipped the puck into the open net to make it 2-1.

Nazem Kadri sent Nylander off on a breakaway to make it 3-1 with 95 seconds left in the period. Rask came up with a pair of saves in the final minute to keep things from getting out of control, stopping Tavares on a breakaway with 38 seconds left and then a 3-on-1 at the horn.

Boston pulled the goalie with 2:35 left, but Tavares scored off a center-ice faceoff with 79 seconds left.

CAPITALS 4, HURRICANES 2

WASHINGTON -- Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin combined to score three goals on the first eight shots, and the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals survived a surge from Andrei Svechnikov and the Carolina Hurricanes to win Game 1 of their first-round series.

Backstrom scored twice and Ovechkin scored on the power play to fire up a raucous sellout crowd in the first playoff game in Washington since celebrating the franchise's first title in June. It looked like the Capitals would roll toward a statement victory against an opponent lacking playoff experience, but the pesky Hurricanes turned up the heat.

Mrazek bounced back from a rough start to make four huge saves early in the third period, while Svechnikov scored twice in his playoff debut to put some fear into the Capitals, who were outshot 29-18 and outplayed for long stretches. Braden Holtby made 27 saves and the penalty kill came up big on two late Carolina power plays to allow Washington to take a 1-0 series lead.

Thanks to the goals by Backstrom and Ovechkin and defenseman John Carlson tying an NHL playoff record with three assists in one period, the Capitals built a large enough lead to survive an onslaught from the Hurricanes. Lars Eller sealed it with an empty-netter with 36.6 seconds left.

At a glance

NHL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND BEST-OF-7

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Toronto leads series 1-0

Washington 4, Carolina 2

Washington leads series 1-0

Calgary 4, Colorado 0

Calgary leads series 1-0

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Columbus leads series 1-0

Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

NY Islanders lead series 1-0

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis leads series 1-0

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose leads series 1-0

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Carolina at Washington, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Dallas leads series 1-0

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAMES

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18 x-if necessary

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

x-Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, TBA

x-St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

x-Vegas at San Jose, TBA

Sports on 04/12/2019