BRAVES

Albies agrees to contract

ATLANTA — All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a $35 million, seven-year contract, a deal that includes two team options that could make it worth $45 million for nine seasons.

The agreement announced Thursday supersedes a one-year contract signed last month that called for a $575,000 salary in the major leagues — $20,000 above the minimum.

He gets $1 million in each of the next two seasons, $3 million in 2021, $5 million in 2022 and $7 million each in 2023, ‘24 and ‘25. Atlanta has a $7 million option for 2026 with a $4 million buyout, and if that is exercised, the Braves have a $7 million option for 2027 with no buyout.

The 22-year-old is hitting .364 with 1 home run and 2 RBI in 11 games this season after batting .261 with 40 doubles, 24 home runs, 72 RBI, 14 steals and 105 runs last year.

He would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2020 season and for free agency after the 2023 season.

DODGERS

Kershaw to debut Monday

ST. LOUIS — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to make his season debut on Monday at home against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 31-year-old left-hander, troubled by left shoulder inflammation since early in spring training, made his second minor league injury rehabilitation start on Tuesday. He gave up 2 solo home runs and 5 hits over 6 innings for Class AA Tulsa against Springfield. He struck out six, walked none and threw 59 of 81 pitches for strikes.

In his first rehab start last week, Kershaw gave up 2 runs and 4 hits in 4 1/3 innings for Class AAA Oklahoma City against San Antonio.

CUBS

Scott Sanderson dies

CHICAGO — Scott Sanderson, the right-hander who helped the Chicago Cubs make two playoff appearances and was a member of four postseason teams during a 19-year career, died Thursday. He was 62.

An official with Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Ill., where Sanderson was a member, told The Associated Press on Thursday the family confirmed the death to the club. The cause of death wasn’t provided.

A Chicago-area product, Sanderson was 163-143 with a 3.84 earned-run average for Montreal, the Cubs, Oakland, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco and Chicago White Sox. He made the playoffs with Montreal, the Cubs and Athletics, and was an All-Star with the Yankees in 1991.

Sanderson was later an agent.

MLB

’26 All-Star game set

NEW YORK — Baseball’s 2026 All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because no announcement had been made.

A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday and is to include Commissioner Rob Manfred, Phillies owner John Middleton, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

Photo by AP/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Curtis Compton

Ozzie Albiesposes in the dugout before taking the field to play against the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in Atlanta.