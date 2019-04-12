Police: 16-year-old fatally shot in east Arkansas

Police in east Arkansas said a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot early Friday in a residential neighborhood.

The West Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Harrison Street.

Officials said the teen died at the scene.

Authorities said the shooting was under investigation Friday. A brief statement posted on the police department's Twitter page didn’t say whether officers had made any arrests.

Details about what led up to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

