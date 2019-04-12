Sections
Police: 16-year-old fatally shot in east Arkansas

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 9:30 a.m. 0comments

Police in east Arkansas said a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot early Friday in a residential neighborhood.

The West Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Harrison Street.

Officials said the teen died at the scene.

Authorities said the shooting was under investigation Friday. A brief statement posted on the police department's Twitter page didn’t say whether officers had made any arrests.

Details about what led up to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

