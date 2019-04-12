Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Proudly Pacific in the fourth

BEST BET Paddy O in the fifth

LONG SHOT Silver City Blues in the tenth

MEET 124-395 (31.4 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $32,000

**SMART SPREE won three of his four races last season at Oaklawn, and he is taking a significant drop in class after pressing a strong pace in his return from a layoff. DATA DRIVEN is another dropping down after a solid third-place finish, and his Beyer figures are consistently fast enough to win at this level. TOUCH OF DISNEY is a consistent finisher who has a high career in-the-money record.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Smart Spree;Mojica;McKnight;3-1

5 Data Driven;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

6 Touch of Disney;Bridgmohan;Mason;3-1

2 He's So Zazzy;Cohen;Broberg;6-1

7 Allaboutmike;Morales;Van Berg;8-1

4 Sharp Art;Hill;Vance;10-1

1 Inge;Wethey;Young;15-1

2 Purse $52,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, claiming $50,000

**WINGS UP circled rivals wide on the second turn before drawing off to a clear maiden victory, and two of the three horses to return have broke their maiden. Moreover, he is a finisher in a field with plenty of speed. KAZIRANGA is battle tested in two-turn stake races, and the Steve Asmussen trainee figures closer to the pace at this class level. FAIR SHOT possesses sprinter's speed and he is bred to go at least this far.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Wings Up;Eramia;Pish;7-2

8 Kaziranga;Vazquez;Asmussen;3-1

7 Fair Shot;Cohen;Broberg;5-1

9 Colombard;Bridgmohan;Mason;6-1

6 Off Sixes;Elliott;Hartman;5-1

3 Gigging;Mojica;Hartman;6-1

2 Charles T;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

1 Mr Midtown;Hill;Morse;15-1

5 Town Drunk;Padron-Barcenas;Compton;30-1

3 Purse $34,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

***IMPERATORE easily defeated a stronger field in his 2019 debut, and the eleven-race winner has high percentage connections and is the one to beat. TED W led into the stretch in a second-place route finish, and the eight-year-old is dropping in class and drew a favorable post position. SIDAVI won consecutive route races last fall at Indiana, and he is adding blinkers on following a one-paced effort.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Imperatore;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

1 Ted W;Morales;McKnight;5-2

4 Sidavi;Baze;Ortiz;8-1

5 Monastrell;Eramia;Jackson;9-2

6 Romeo O Romeo;Lara;Williamson;5-1

3 Stay Home;Court;Hiles;8-1

2 Istillgotit;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;20-1

4 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

***PROUDLY PACIFIC finished fourth in her only race as a juvenile, and the race did produce three next-out winners, and she is showing vastly improved works as a three-year-old filly and she races in blinkers for the first time. SUBIACO reared at the break in a deceptively good second-place finish, and she is an improving and experienced two-turn filly. FLATOUTCOUNTRY lost a late lead in a tough-luck defeat at 43-1 odds March 21, and she is a legitimate contender if able to reproduce the effort.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Proudly Pacific;Thompson;Jones;7-2

7 Subiaco;Saez;Moquett;9-2

2 Flatoutcountry;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;4-1

6 Champagne Tale;Cohen;Stewart;5-1

8 Blessed Again;Baze;Prather;5-1

4 Sweet Gisel;Court;Lukas;10-1

5 Rodhwaan;Borel;Peitz;8-1

1 Pagalo in Avanti;Mojica;Quartarolo;10-1

9 Apple Dapple;Birzer;Richard;15-1

5 Purse $37,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

***PADDY O broke a tad slow and was also compromised by a slow pace in a late-running second-place finish, and she has consistent two-turn form and should be going best inside the final furlong. MIMI'S RUBY BOBBY had a rough trip in a clear second-place finish at this level March 10, and she drew an improved post position. ABSOLUTE LOVE has finished in-the-money in consecutive races, but top connections hurt the price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Paddy O;Eramia;Peek;6-1

1 Mimi's Ruby Bobby;Mojica;Leonard;3-1

5 Absolute Love;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

7 Just for Casey;Canchari;Cates;8-1

3 Cassidy Ave;Lara;Williamson;4-1

4 Sheesa Pontiac;Quinonez;Von Hemel;5-1

6 Full Steam;Elliott;Forster;8-1

6 Purse $24,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

**OSO READY was a six-race winner in 2018, and winning connections are dropping him to win after contesting a fast pace and finishing fourth. STAY DETERMINED finished no worse than second in his last four races at Woodbine, and he sports some flashy works up to his seasonal debut, but he has scratched a couple of times at the meeting. GREELEYS CHARM defeated $10,000 rivals just two races back, and he was overmatched when fifth best in a starter allowance March 31.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Oso Ready;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

4 Stay Determined;Lara;McKnight;4-1

13 Greeleys Charm;Cohen;Broberg;5-2

5 Magic Command;Wethey;Dixon;6-1

8 Long Station;Cohen;Diodoro;9-2

9 McQ;Roman;Petalino;15-1

11 Flashy Indian;Saez;Sharp;6-1

1 Sladens Dream;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;15-1

2 We Did;Loveberry;Johnson;15-1

6 Made to Fit;Canchari;Cox;20-1

12 Country Cool;Ulloa;Williamson;15-1

10 Outrun the Posse;Meche;Silva;20-1

7 Mini Miles;Morales;Lauer;20-1

7 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

***SHILAH BABY has shown speed and talent as a two-time beaten post-time favorite, and she had a good subsequent breeze and is due to win very soon. DROP DEAD GORGEOUS finished fourth in a strong field of maiden sprinters in her seasonal debut, and she is back sprinting following two useful front-running route races. TIPAZAR has been forwardly placed in a pair of route races at the meeting, and she did finish a close second in a previous sprint at Churchill.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Shilah Baby;Canchari;DiVito;5-2

6 Drop Dead Gorgeous;Eramia;Hobby;5-1

8 Tipazar;Saez;Moquett;7-2

1 Speed to Victory;Geroux;Cox;3-1

7 Daaherachel;Birzer;Tracy;6-1

5 Traci's Greeley;Borel;Thomas;12-1

4 Vivacitas;Baze;Schnell;10-1

2 Boundless Joy;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;20-1

8 The Fantasy. Grade III. Purse $500,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies

**BRILL was Grade I-placed as a juvenile, and she finished a clear second behind a very talented filly in a sprint tune-up, and she is bred top and bottom to improve at route distances. ORRA MOOR followed two dominating victories with a narrow stake defeat at Aqueduct, and trainer Todd Pletcher has won with four of his six starters this season at Oaklawn. MOTION EMOTION set a fast pace and held on well when second in the Grade III Honeybee, and the speedy filly is switching to Hall of Fame rider Mike Smith.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Brill;Geroux;Hollendorfer;7-2

10 Orra Moor;Saez;Pletcher;4-1

8 Motion Emotion;Smith;Van Berg;5-2

12 Oxy Lady;Cannon;Sisterson;6-1

4 Lady Apple;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

1 Cosmic Code;Court;Cox;12-1

3 Irish Mischief;Elliott;Cox;10-1

2 Filly Joel;Cohen;Alvarado;20-1

11 K P Slickem;Baze;Martin;20-1

5 Destiny Over Fate;WDe La Cruz;Cruz;30-1

7 Kiffle;Canchari;Cruz;50-1

6 Super Tap;Mojica;Hess;50-1

9 Purse $91,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

**SOLDADO was a clear career debut winner, while finishing one position in front of a talented Chad Brown trainee, and he ships from Gulfstream following a troubled third-place finish. WARRIOR'S CHARGE made the lead for the first time and responded with an authoritative six-length maiden victory, but can he repeat the performance if beaten to the early lead? HIDDEN RULER pressed the pace when second behind a post-time favorite in the Gazebo, and the steadily improving colt figures close to the pace from gate to wire.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Soldado;Saez;Pletcher;3-1

4 Warrior's Charge;Geroux;Cox;5-2

9 Hidden Ruler;Cohen;Stewart;5-1

3 B P Rocket;Borel;Van Meter;6-1

10 Comedian;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

5 Proverb;Smith;Moquett;8-1

8 Troy Ounce;Vazquez;Asmussen;10-1

6 Silent Force;Roman;Gelner;30-1

1 Dobbins G;WDe La Cruz;McBride;30-1

7 Knight's Cross;Eramia;Desormeaux;20-1

10 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

**SILVER CITY BLUES finished third behind the top two betting choices in a slightly troubled career debut, and he benefits from the experience and will show even more speed with a better break from the gate. HEISFANCY was a surprise second behind an even-money winner in his first race, and he has recorded a pair of subsequent and solid five-furlong breezes and may improve. DESTINEDTOBEASTAR has raced competitively in all four of his races, and he is a must-use in multi-horse wagers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Silver City Blues;Quinonez;Wiggins;8-1

6 Heisfancy;Borel;Swearingen;7-2

2 Destinedtobeastar;Thompson;Dixon;4-1

3 Heritage Park;Birzer;Smith;6-1

8 Calle Patron;Morales;Gonzalez;9-2

9 Young Bull;Canchari;Witt;5-1

4 Leo Del Reo;Bridgmohan;Mason;20-1

1 Ordained Cat;WDe La Cruz;Martin;12-1

1a Private Lake;WDe La Cruz;Martin;12-1

12 Lieutenant Powell;Loveberry;Hornsby;15-1

7 My Buddy Pat;Court;Jackson;20-1

11 Robin's Rocket;Meche;Ruiz;30-1

5 Ray's Big Boy;Lara;Wright;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

PROUDLY PACIFIC is a good single in a fourth-race daily double, and I'll pair him up with PADDY O and MIMI'S RUBY BOBBY in the fifth. The Pick-4 beginning in the seventh race appears to offer a potential big payoff. The seventh has a solid favorite in SHILAH BABY but not sure yet if I can trust her enough to single. The eighth race has at least five contenders, and the ninth race may have just as many. I prefer to funnel into SILVER CITY BLUES in the tenth, but he is far from a cinch and those betting with winnings will be wise to spread out in the race.

