Siloam Springs hires new superintendent

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The school board hired Jody Wiggins as superintendent during Thursday's meeting.

School board members unanimously voted to give Wiggins, the district's current assistant superintendent, a three-year contract with an annual salary of $155,765 based on the district's salary schedule. He will transition into the role of superintendent July 1.

The decision came after school board members spent hours in a series of special meetings over the past 10 days interviewing the four finalists and discussing their decision.

"I am excited to be offered the job and I'm honored to follow Mr. Ramey in this position," Wiggins said. "He has done a lot of great things for this district. I just hope to be able to continue a lot of those things and add my own touches here and there. We have a great school district, a great community and I'm thrilled to have been chosen for the spot."