Travs outlast Drillers in wild home opener

Jake Fraley belted a three-run home run and the Arkansas Travelers held off the Tulsa Drillers 9-8 Thursday night in front of 4,036 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

In its home opener Thursday, Arkansas (7-1) made the most of eight hits and took advantage of Tulsa's wildness to claim its fourth consecutive victory. Five Drillers pitchers walked a combined six batters and hit two more on a cloudy, windy evening.

Tulsa was held hitless for the first five innings and trailed 8-1 through seven before mounting a late rally. The Drillers put the tying run on base in the ninth inning but reliever Art Warren got the final two outs for his third save.

Fraley's three-run home run was the only hit of the second inning. Chris Mariscal drew a lead-off walk and eventually scored on a double steal. Donnie Walton and Joe DeCarlo also worked walks off of Tulsa starter Yadier Alvarez (0-2) before Fraley homered to right-center field.

Arkansas also used three walks to score two runs in the sixth. Pinch hitter Aaron Knapp drove in both runs with a single to right. Knapp also drove in run in the eighth with a single.

Travs starter Zac Grotz tossed four hitless innings. He struck out six and hit two batters, but left after 65 pitches. Winning pitcher Jorgan Cavanerio (2-0) went 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts while giving up five hits. Bryan Bonnell, the Travs' third pitcher, gave up five hits and five runs in one inning before giving way to Warren.

Tulsa came up with six extra-base hits in the final four innings, including triples by Gavin Lux, Zach McKinstry and Chris Parmelee. McKinstry led the Drillers, going 2 for 5 with 3 RBI.

