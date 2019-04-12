Wieters leads Cards to 4-game sweep of Dodgers

CARDINALS 11, DODGERS 7

ST. LOUIS -- Matt Wieters made the most of his chance.

Wieters drove in three runs and stole a base for just the third time in six years, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-7 Thursday for a four-game sweep of the NL champions.

Making his first start this season, Wieters, 32, hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning and a two-run double in the fifth that put the Cardinals ahead 8-7. With runners at the corners in the fifth, Wieters stole second as Matt Carpenter struck out, his first steal since April 27, 2017, and just the ninth of his major league career.

"Normally, I try to get one a year," Wieters said with a smile.

Wieters went to spring training with a minor league contract and earned a job as a backup to nine-time All-Star Yadier Molina. Wieters had just one previous plate appearance this season; he was hit by a pitch on April 1.

St. Louis' bullpen combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings in the series finale and allowed one run in the four games.

"This whole series was a well-played series on our side," Wieters said. "Today we had to do it a little differently coming from behind. The bullpen's been amazing just nailing it down for us."

Harrison Bader was hit by pitches with the bases loaded in both the second and fifth innings. He was the first player to force in runs twice in a game while getting hit since Toronto's Reed Johnson on April 16, 2005, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

He was part of a rare two-run wild pitch in the second inning by Walker Buehler. When the ball bounced toward the first base dugout and first baseman David Freese let catcher Rocky Gale chase after it, Jeff Gyorko scored from third and Bader from second.

José Martinez matched a career high with four hits, including an RBI double off Yimi García in a two-run sixth. St. Louis set a season high for runs and swept the Dodgers in a four-game series for the first time since July 15-18, 2010.

"We just didn't pitch well today," Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. "Didn't play well. I thought we swung the bats well, put ourselves in a position to win a baseball game, but didn't play well defensively. This is the first game that I felt on the pitching side across the board, the defensive side, we just didn't play well."

Giovanny Gallegos (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his first appearance of the season for the Cardinals to win in relief of Michael Wacha, who allowed 7 runs and 8 hits in 3 2/3 innings. It was the first Major League victory for Gallegos in 23 appearances.

Pedro Báez (0-1) gave up 4 runs -- 3 earned -- and 4 hits in 1 inning.

REDS 5, MARLINS 0 Yasiel Puig returned from a two-game suspension and doubled home a pair of runs, and host Cincinnati completed a reinvigorating three-game sweep of Miami.

METS 6, BRAVES 3 Amed Rosario drove in a career-high four runs, rookie Pete Alonso rocketed his latest home run into a terrace fountain far beyond the center field fence and visiting New York beat Atlanta.

CUBS 2, PIRATES 0 Jose Quintana struck out 11 in 7 innings of 4-hit ball and host Chicago blanked Pittsburgh. The game was delayed 69 minutes by rain before the eighth.

GIANTS 1, ROCKIES 0 Jeff Samardzija and two relievers combined on a three-hitter, Kevin Pillar homered and San Francisco squeezed past visiting Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 8, ORIOLES 5 Oakland's Khris Davis hit a pair of home runs for the second consecutive game, and host Baltimore's Chris Davis extended his record hitless streak to 53 at-bats in the Athletics' victory.

INDIANS 4, TIGERS 0 Shane Bieber allowed three hits in seven innings, Leonys Martin homered in his return to Detroit and visiting Cleveland beat Detroit.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 6 Rafael Devers hit an RBI single with one out in the ninth inning and struggling host Boston rallied for a victory over Toronto for its first home victory of the season.

