BASKETBALL

Kings oust Joerger

Sacramento’s best season in 13 years wasn’t enough to save coach Dave Joerger’s job. General Manager Vlade Divac fired Joerger on Thursday after he helped develop the young Kings into playoff contenders before ultimately falling short in the franchise’s 13th consecutive losing season. Divac said he had been contemplating the decision to change coaches for a while and ultimately made it after the team stumbled to the finish with a 9-16 record after the All-Star break. The poor stretch run left Sacramento with a 39-43 record, nine games out of a playoff spot after being tied for the eighth spot in the West heading into the final game before the break. The Kings had their most victories since having a 44-38 record in coach Rick Adelman’s final season in 2005-06. That ended a run of eight consecutive playoff berths and Sacramento hasn’t been back to the postseason since for the NBA’s longest active drought. Joerger was the ninth coach since Adelman was fired in 2006 with none able to post a winning record or a playoff berth.

Drew, Cavs part ways

Before what turned out to be his final game Tuesday, Cavaliers coach Larry Drew sent mixed signals on whether he wanted to return for more of what had been a painful start to a roster rebuild. Those feelings were clarified during a meeting with General Manager Koby Altman on Thursday, when the Cavs announced Drew and the team had mutually agreed to part ways. Drew’s contract was up at the end of the season. The Cavs offered Drew a chance to interview during what will be an extensive coaching search, but Drew declined. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs will also explore the college ranks as they emphasize player development. Drew was promoted from associate head coach on Oct. 28, when the Cavs fired Tyronn Lue after an 0-6 start. The injury-plagued Cavs went 19-63, tying their fourth-worst finish in franchise history, and suffered through losing streaks of 12 and 10 games, the latter to end the season.

Nevada hires Alford

Nevada moved quickly to replace one big-name coach with another. Nevada hired former UCLA coach Steve Alford on Thursday, four days after Eric Musselman left for Arkansas. Nevada Athletic Director Doug Knuth said landing a coach of Alford’s caliber is a testament to the program’s support from the university and local community. Alford will be formally introduced at a Reno news conference at 2 p.m. today. Musselman built up the Wolf Pack in four seasons, leading them to the NCAA Tournament three consecutive years before leaving for the SEC and the Razorbacks. Alford returns to the Mountain West Conference, where he had some of his biggest successes. He spent six seasons at New Mexico, leading the Lobos to the NCAA Tournament three times, including a trip to the third round in 2012. Alford went 155-52 at New Mexico.

Wade, LSU to talk

LSU and suspended basketball Coach Will Wade have set a meeting for today that will include NCAA compliance officials. The meeting will mark the first meaningful face-to-face communication between all parties since LSU suspended Wade for initially refusing to meet with school officials on March 8. The suspension of Wade, 36, who coached LSU to one of the better seasons in program history, came on the heels of a Yahoo report about leaked excerpts of an FBI wiretap that captured Wade speaking with a person convicted funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits. In transcripts of the phone call, Wade discussed presenting a “strong” offer to an apparent third-party who represented freshman guard Javonte Smart. A quick resolution is not expected, but LSU does have an interest in expediting the process as much as possible in order to get recruiting back on track for a program that has recently lost four prominent players to the NBA draft: Smart, freshman forward Naz Reid, sophomore guard Tremont Waters and senior guard Skyler Mays.

HOCKEY

Frozen 4 final set

Billy Exell scored the go-ahead goal with 9:53 left and defending champion Minnesota-Duluth beat Providence 4-1 on Thursday night in Buffalo, N.Y., to advance to the final in college hockey’s Frozen Four. Justin Richards scored twice for the Bulldogs (28-11-2). Hunter Shepard stopped 28 shots and improved his NCAA Tournament career record to 7-0. Richards and Dylan Sam-berg sealed the victory with empty-net goals in the final 33 seconds. In the other semifinal, Marc Del Gaizo scored 15:18 into overtime to give Massachusetts a 4-3 victory over Denver. The Minutemen (31-9) rebounded after squandering a 3-1 third-period lead to advance to the championship game for the first time in school history. Mitchell Chaffee, John Leonard and Bobby Trivigno also scored and Jacob Pritchard had two assists.

TENNIS

Elahi Galan advances

Two-time defending champion Steve Johnson’s nine-match winning streak at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship ended with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to 241st-ranked qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia on Thursday in Houston. Johnson was beaten in the second round, but it was his opening match because he received a bye as the No. 1 seed. He fell to 4-8 this season. Galan never had won an ATP Tour tournament match until Tuesday in the first round. Earlier Thursday, former top-10 player Janko Tipsarevic reached his first ATP Tour quarterfinal in 2 1/2 years by beating No. 3-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4. Tipsarevic, 34, returned to the tour this year after missing 16 months while having operations on his hamstrings. He is ranked 372nd and is the lowest-ranked quarterfinalist at the tournament since at least 1979. Tipsarevic hadn’t won a tour-level match since 2017 h. His most recent quarterfinal appearance came at Shenzhen, China, in October 2016. Tipsarevic next will face No. 8 seed Sam Querrey, who eliminated Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4, 6-3.

Grizzlies fire coach; GM demoted to scout

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Grizzlies fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Thursday as part of a front-office shake-up in which General Manager Chris Wallace was demoted to a scout.

The Grizzlies announced the moves after both Bickerstaff and Wallace spoke to reporters following a second consecutive season outside the playoffs. After a 12-5 start, Memphis plummeted and finished 33-49, tied with New Orleans and Dallas.

Wallace had said earlier that Bickerstaff would be returning after doing a “terrific job.” But controlling owner Robert Pera didn’t agree and restructured the front office a few hours later.

“In order to put our team on the path to sustainable success, it was necessary to change our approach to basketball operations,” Pera said in a statement. “I look forward to a re-energized front office and fresh approach to Memphis Grizzlies basketball under new leadership, while retaining the identity and values that have distinguished our team.”

Bickerstaff was named interim coach in November 2017 after the Grizzlies fired David Fizdale. He was given the job without the interim title last May. Now Memphis is looking for a fourth head coach since choosing not to renew Lionel Hollins’ contract after he led the Grizzlies to their lone Western Conference final appearance in 2013.

Now Jason Wexler will be president of the Grizzlies overseeing both basketball and business operations, and Zachary Z. Kleiman replaces John Hollinger as executive vice president of basketball operations with Hollinger moving to an advisory role. The Grizzlies are keeping former player Tayshaun Prince as a special adviser.

The Grizzlies spent much of the season trying to finish outside the top eight spots in the draft to finally pay off a 2015 midseason trade for Jeff Green that still requires a first-round pick to be sent to Boston. The selection is protected if Memphis finished anywhere from No. 1 to No. 8 in the draft, and the Grizzlies want to fulfill that obligation this June.

Memphis wound up in a three-way tie with Dallas and New Orleans for the 7-9 position. Whether the Grizzlies land in the ninth position or with the selection protected won’t be known until after the May 14 draft lottery.