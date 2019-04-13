Blue Jackets stagger Lightning, lead 2-0

Columbus center Matt Duchene (middle) celebrates his goal Friday with teammates, including right wing Cam Atkinson (13), during the second period of the Blue Jackets’ 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Matt Duchene had a goal and three assists, Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves, and the Columbus Blue Jackets stunned the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Friday night to take a 2-0 first-round series lead.

Columbus also got goals from Cam Atkinson, Zach Werenski, Riley Nash and Artemi Panarin.

Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots for the Lightning, who lost two games in a row just twice in the regular season.

Duchene assisted on both Columbus goals during the first period and put the Blue Jackets ahead 3-0 on the power play when the center scored on the rebound at 1:28 of the second after Vasilevskiy had stopped his tip-in try.

The Lightning got within two goals at 3-1 when Sergachev's shot went into the net off Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara's skate five minutes into the third. But, Nash and Panarin scored goals over a three-minute span midway through the period.

Bobrovsky stopped Kucherov's shot and got a piece of Steven Stamkos' scoring chance that also went off the crossbar during an early second-period power play.

Duchene stole the puck from J.T. Miller along the left-wing boards and sent a pass into the low slot that Atkinson redirected past Vasilevskiy 5:15 into the game.

Werenski made it 2-0 from the blue line after Duchene won a faceoff during a power play at 11:44 of the first.

ISLANDERS 3, PENGUINS 1

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Jordan Eberle and Josh Bailey scored in the third period and New York beat Pittsburgh for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Anthony Beauvillier also scored and Robin Lehner stopped 32 shots to help New York open a postseason series with two victories for the first time since sweeping Edmonton in the 1983 Stanley Cup Final for the Islanders' fourth consecutive championship.

Mathew Barzal had two assists in a chippy, physical game that featured a lot of hard hits and some skirmishes, especially in the first two periods -- and also after the final buzzer.

Erik Gudbranson scored and Matt Murray finished with 31 saves for the Penguins, who have lost the first two games of a postseason series for the first time since the 2013 Eastern Conference finals against Boston.

BLUES 4, JETS 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Oskar Sundqvist scored twice to lead St. Louis to a victory over Winnipeg in Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series.

Pat Maroon and Ryan O'Reilly also scored for the Blues, who lead the best-of-seven matchup 2-0 and host Game 3 on Sunday. Rookie Jordan Binnington made 26 saves.

Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and one assist for the Jets, Patrik Laine also scored and Dustin Byfuglien had a pair of assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots.

O'Reilly gave the Blues the 4-3 lead at 3:46 of the third when he used Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot as a screen to beat Hellebuyck on the blocker side.

