Davis hits MLB-best 10th HR; A's rally past Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Khris Davis hit his major league-best 10th home run, his fifth in three games being a tiebreaking solo shot in the eighth inning, as the Oakland Athletics rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 8-6 on Friday night.

Ramon Laureano hit a game-tying home run to start the seventh for the A's.

Davis, coming off consecutive two-home run games in Baltimore, was 0 for 3 with a fielder's choice RBI before his one-out, 426-foot shot to center in the eighth off Chris Martin (0-1) made it 7-6. It was the 28th home run by Davis against the Rangers since the start of the 2016 season, the most by any player against any team in that span.

Elvis Andrus and Asdrubal Cabrera homered for the Rangers.

Lou Trivino (1-0), Oakland's third pitcher, worked 11/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Blake Treinen got the final four outs, including three strikeouts, for his fifth save in six chances.

Texas led 6-1 after Andrus hit a three-run home run in the fifth. That was an inning after Cabrera went deep to snap his 0-for-13 slide.

Stephen Piscotty, in a 1-for-19 slump, was dropped from third to sixth in Oakland's batting order. He singled in the second and scored on Jurickson Profar's double that came in his first at-bat as a visitor in Texas. Piscotty later had an RBI double that capped a four-run sixth and got the A's within 6-5.

Profar was dealt from the Rangers to the A's as part of a three-team, seven-player deal last December and is Oakland's starting second baseman. His big league debut was with Texas in 2012, and last season he started games at all four infield positions.

Drew Smyly (LR Central, Arkansas Razorbacks), who pitched only 61/3 innings combined in his first two starts for Texas, made it into the sixth with the 6-1 lead before allowing the first three A's, including his only two walks, to reach that inning -- all three scored after he was pulled. The lefty struck out five.

WHITE SOX 9, YANKEES 6 Eloy Jimenez hit his first two major league home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the fifth, and Chicago ended a five-game skid by beating banged-up host New York in a rain-shortened game.

RAYS 11, BLUE JAYS 7 Austin Meadows and Brandon Lowe each hit two home runs, becoming the first teammates to hit upper deck home runs at Toronto in the same game in the victory for Tampa Bay.

RED SOX 6, ORIOLES 4 Gold Glove center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. made two key catches and host Boston beat Baltimore, giving the World Series champions their first two-game winning streak of the season.

ROYALS 8, INDIANS 1 Alex Gordon homered, doubled twice and singled as Kansas City stopped a 10-game losing streak, racing to a big lead and beating visiting Cleveland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 6, NATIONALS 3 (10) Colin Moran had a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the 10th inning and Pittsburgh scored five runs off host Washington's struggling bullpen.

PHILLIES 9, MARLINS 1 Jake Arrieta allowed one run in seven innings to earn his 100th career victory and visiting Philadelphia sent Miami to its fifth consecutive loss.

METS 6, BRAVES 2 Brandon Nimmo hit a two-run home run, Jeff McNeil added a two-run double and New York kept hitting even without Pete Alonso to beat host Atlanta.

PADRES 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Manny Machado homered and Chris Paddack limited Arizona to three hits over 51/3 innings, leading visiting San Diego to a victory.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 5, ANGELS 1 Willson Contreras homered twice on a blustery day at Wrigley Field as Cole Hamels and host Chicago stopped Los Angeles' six-game win streak.

