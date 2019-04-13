Widespread thunderstorms bring threat of tornadoes, strong winds in Arkansas, forecasters say

This National Weather Service graphic shows a slight to moderate risk of severe weather across the southeastern half of Arkansas for Saturday.

Forecasters expect rain and thunderstorms to move across Arkansas throughout Saturday, bringing a threat of severe weather including strong winds, large hail and tornadoes this afternoon.

According to forecasters, the primary concerns are strong winds and tornadoes, with the threat at its peak from approximately 4 p.m. to midnight. Large hail is also possible, and heavy rain could lead to flash flooding across southeastern parts of Arkansas, a briefing by the National Weather Service states.

Since previous forecasts, the most significant threat of severe weather for Saturday has shifted further southeast, though roughly the entire southeastern half of the state remains at a slight to moderate risk of severe weather, the weather service said.

