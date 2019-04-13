Last year's field hard to match

HOT SPRINGS -- It doesn't get much better than the 2018 Oaklawn Handicap, as far as prestige goes.

The race's winner, City of Light, won the Breeders' Cup Mile at Churchill Downs in November and the $9 million Pegasus World Cup in January.

Last year's runner-up Accelerate went on to win the Breeders' Cup Classic, was a contender for Horse of the Year honors, and was named North America's top older horse.

"Not only did those two hang around, they won the Breeders' Cup and showed how important the Oaklawn Handicap is," Oaklawn Park Racing secretary Pat Pope said.

And what about today's 73rd running of the track's premiere race for older horses?

No Grade I winners are in the group, Pope acknowledges, but there are 4-year-olds like co-highweight Tenfold, from the barn of Steve Asmussen, who could blossom into a Breeders' Cup type by season's end.

"I think Tenfold is a name," Pope said, "because of the Jim Dandy."

Tenfold, the 7-2 choice on the morning line, finished third to Triple Crown winner Justify in the Preakness on a sloppy track, then won the Grade II Jim Dandy at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York three months later.

Tenfold, a son of Curlin who will be ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr., is one of three Grade II winners in the nine-horse field, along with Southern California shipper Giant Expectations and 2018 Tampa Bay Derby winner Quip.

Giant Expectations, the 3-1 morning-line favorite, returns to Hot Springs after getting beat less than 1 length in the $350,000 Essex Handicap on March 16.

Quip, a lightly raced 4-year-old, ran second in last year's Arkansas Derby and finished eighth in the Preakness before returning from a nine-month layoff with a third-place finish in the Grade III Hal's Hope on Feb. 23 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla.

Tenfold, with blinkers on for the first time, will be up close to the early pace along with long-shot Pioneer Spirit, Giant Expectations and Quip.

The second flight of the Oaklawn Handicap includes Lookin At Lee, the second-place finisher in the 2017 Kentucky Derby; Lone Sailor; and Essex Handicap winner Rated R Superstar.

"They are hoping for a fast pace," Pope said of the closers. "They are hoping."

Pope was hoping for a more star-studded cast, and he may have got it had Santa Anita not suspended racing for a month and pushed the Grade I Santa Anita Handicap back until the week before the Oaklawn race.

"Normally, they just mesh into this race," Pope said of the Santa Anita runners.

Which is what happened last year when 2018 Santa Anita Handicap winner Accelerate and budding star City of Light came to Oaklawn.

This year, it could have been the speedy Gift Box, trained by John Sadler, and Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie. Both were nominated to the Oaklawn Handicap and likely would have come here if Santa Anita had not reopened two weeks ago.

"They were keeping their options open," Pope said. "They were playing the option that if something went awry in California, they had a place to go."

Pope is quick to point out that Sunday's $150,000 Fifth Season Breeders' Cup, another stakes race for older horses, might have taken a few horses from the Handicap.

"Sunday's race is very strong, " Pope said of the 10-horse field. "Why did you have that up there? Because, we have that many older horses."

Sometimes, Pope said, a racing secretary is a victim of circumstances he can't control -- like the Southern California suspension of racing -- no matter how impressive the winners were last year.

"Absolutely it helps tremendously," Pope said of the recognition that Accelerate and City of Light brought to Oaklawn, "but at the same time, because of the circumstances, there wasn't much anybody can do."

Post time for the Oaklawn Handicap, the ninth race on today's 12-race card, is 5:22 p.m.

Sports on 04/13/2019