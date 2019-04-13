LR driver accused of resisting arrest

A Little Rock woman gave officers a false name during a traffic stop and, when they asked her to step out of the vehicle, put the car in drive and attempted to drive away, an arrest report said.

Three Little Rock police officers stopped a vehicle driven by Kimber Nicole "Kash" "Glasswell" Southall, 28, on Thursday near 4006 Wooddale Drive, where Southall gave them a fake name, the report said.

After Southall refused to get out of the vehicle and officers learned there were two warrants out for her arrest, an officer tried to remove her from the car, police said. That's when Southall put the car in drive, the report said.

Officers got the vehicle in park again and arrested Southall on charges of resisting arrest, attempting to influence a law enforcement officer and obstructing government operations, along with the warrant charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree assault, according to arrest reports.

Southall was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Friday evening.

Gunman takes cash, cigarettes in holdup

An armed robber flashed a gun inside a southwest Little Rock gas station while demanding cash and cigarettes during a Thursday night holdup, police said.

Little Rock police said the gunman made off with cash and a carton of Newport cigarettes about 10:40 p.m. when he displayed a handgun inside the Murphy Express at 8800 Baseline Road and ordered the clerk to open the register.

The robber approached the clerk, telling him to put cash in a bag after he went around the counter demanding cigarettes, according to the police report.

While the 45-year-old clerk was putting cash in a bag, the robber "kept telling [the clerk] to calm down," the report said.

The gunman fled in a dark, two-door Mercedes-Benz with the bag of about $270 in cash and a carton of cigarettes, the report said.

Police said few people were in the store during the holdup. The report didn't note any injuries.

Authorities said the assailant was wearing dark clothes, but they didn't give a detailed description of him.

Metro on 04/13/2019