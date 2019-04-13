Major league baseball Notes

YANKEES

Sanchez on growing IL

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees' injured list continues to grow as Gary Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with a left calf strain, the team announced Friday.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sanchez, who said he felt "tightness" around his calf Monday, was the DH on Tuesday in a loss to the Astros before being held out of the lineup Wednesday as a precaution. The catcher wound up striking out as a pinch hitter in the eighth as the Yankees fell to the Astros, who completed the sweep.

The Yankees were off Thursday as they traveled back to Yankee Stadium to begin a nine-game homestand Friday, starting with a three-game set against the White Sox.

Sanchez is the fourth player in the Yankees' opening day starting lineup to land on the injured list so far this season, joining Giancarlo Stanton (bicep), Troy Tulowitzki (calf) and Miguel Andujar (shoulder).

Sanchez, the 12th Yankee to land on the injured list this season, was limited to 89 games last season after dealing with myriad injuries. He had been one of few bright spots in the Yankees' lineup, slashing .268/.333/.732 with a team-high 6 home runs and 11 RBI, for a team struggling to stay healthy.

ANGELS

Ohtani hits off machine

LOS ANGELES -- Shohei Ohtani, who's been recovering from elbow ligament replacement surgery, hit off a pitching machine for the first time in his rehab on Friday at Angel Stadium.

"Baby step forward," Manager Brad Ausmus said.

Ohtani is expected to begin hitting against pitchers in live batting practice soon, but he must first be medically cleared. Once given the go-ahead, Ohtani will be able to progress to batting in either simulated games or a minor league rehab assignment.

The Angels have said since February that they expect Ohtani to be ready to rejoin their lineup sometime in May.

According to rumors reported by Japanese newspaper Nikkan Sports, one of the more reliable sports-focused papers in that country, the Angels were targeting May 7 for Ohtani's return date.

Ausmus dispelled the idea.

"I don't know where they're getting that," he said.

CUBS

Caratini goes on injury list

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs placed Victor Caratini on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a broken bone in his left hand, sidelining the backup catcher for four to six weeks.

Caratini, 25, is scheduled for surgery Monday. He had been a pleasant surprise for Chicago, batting .571 with 1 home run and 5 RBI in 6 games.

He got hurt on a swing during Thursday night's 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh. A CT scan confirmed a fracture.

"He was looking so good," Manager Joe Maddon said. "He was pretty upset yesterday. He was upset because he knew how well he was playing, he knew what was going on. It's truly unfortunate. It's just one of those injuries where -- you've been around guys that have had them before, they're very freakish. And they're taken care of but they put you down a bit."

Taylor Davis was recalled from Class AAA Iowa to replace Caratini on the roster. Davis, 29, is a .278 hitter with 3 RBI in 13 career games.

The Cubs could look outside the organization for catching help while Caratini is out.

"I wouldn't doubt that we're probably looking a little bit," Maddon said before Chicago's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels. "I would say that's probably true, but for right now we're really happy with Taylor. He's really grown among the group.

"He's a very good receiver. The guys like him a lot for that. Offensively speaking, he comes up with some big knocks. Definitely, he's at that point where it feels like he belongs, that he can do this."

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 04/13/2019