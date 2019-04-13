PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS;COMMENT
1 Improbable;JLOrtiz;Baffert;8-5;is a Grade I winner who had his unbeaten streak snapped at three after beaten a neck in the Rebel, which he likely needed after a layoff.
3 Omaha Beach;Smith;Mandella;2-1;defeated 2-year-old star Game Winner in a division of the Rebel, and the rapidly improving colt keeps Hall of Fame rider Mike Smith.
11 Long Range Toddy;Court;Asmussen;5-1;finished a neck in front of Improbable when winning the first division of the Rebel, and the multiple two-turn stake winner is always overlooked.
7 Galilean;Prat;Hollendorfer;10-1;was dominating California-bred stake rivals before finishing third in the Rebel, and he may relax more kindly with blinkers coming off.
8 Country House;Rosario;Mott;12-1;rallied to finish fourth in the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds, and a good break from the gate will move him up.
6 Gray Attempt;Elliott;Fires;8-1;has won a pair of sprint stakes this season, and the speedy colt will lead as far as he can.
5 Laughing Fox;Santana;Asmussen;20-1;has a maiden and allowance victory at the meeting, but he finished seventh after a troubled start in the Rebel.
2 Six Shooter;Cohen;Holthus;30-1;has finished with energy when fourth best in the Southwest and in the Smarty Jones.
4 Tikhivin Flew;Baze;Asmussen;30-1;was a dull sixth at big odds in the Grade III Gotham at Aqueduct, but he may prefer a different venue.
10 Jersey Agenda;Vazquez;Asmussen;30-1;finished a well-beaten fifth behind Omaha Beach in the Rebel, but he did break his maiden on a sloppy track at Churchill.
9 One Flew South;Borel;O'Neill;50-1;recorded his one win against maiden sprinters at Turfway Park, and an addition of blinkers will have him up close early.
Print Headline: Rick Lee Arkansas Derby analysis
