Rick Lee Arkansas Derby analysis

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS;COMMENT

1 Improbable;JLOrtiz;Baffert;8-5;is a Grade I winner who had his unbeaten streak snapped at three after beaten a neck in the Rebel, which he likely needed after a layoff.

3 Omaha Beach;Smith;Mandella;2-1;defeated 2-year-old star Game Winner in a division of the Rebel, and the rapidly improving colt keeps Hall of Fame rider Mike Smith.

11 Long Range Toddy;Court;Asmussen;5-1;finished a neck in front of Improbable when winning the first division of the Rebel, and the multiple two-turn stake winner is always overlooked.

7 Galilean;Prat;Hollendorfer;10-1;was dominating California-bred stake rivals before finishing third in the Rebel, and he may relax more kindly with blinkers coming off.

8 Country House;Rosario;Mott;12-1;rallied to finish fourth in the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds, and a good break from the gate will move him up.

6 Gray Attempt;Elliott;Fires;8-1;has won a pair of sprint stakes this season, and the speedy colt will lead as far as he can.

5 Laughing Fox;Santana;Asmussen;20-1;has a maiden and allowance victory at the meeting, but he finished seventh after a troubled start in the Rebel.

2 Six Shooter;Cohen;Holthus;30-1;has finished with energy when fourth best in the Southwest and in the Smarty Jones.

4 Tikhivin Flew;Baze;Asmussen;30-1;was a dull sixth at big odds in the Grade III Gotham at Aqueduct, but he may prefer a different venue.

10 Jersey Agenda;Vazquez;Asmussen;30-1;finished a well-beaten fifth behind Omaha Beach in the Rebel, but he did break his maiden on a sloppy track at Churchill.

9 One Flew South;Borel;O'Neill;50-1;recorded his one win against maiden sprinters at Turfway Park, and an addition of blinkers will have him up close early.

Arkansas Derby contender Galilean.

Arkansas Derby contender Country House.

Arkansas Derby contender Gray Attempt.

Arkansas Derby contender Improbable.

Arkansas Derby contender Jersey Agenda.

Arkansas Derby contender Laughing Fox.

Arkansas Derby contender Long Range Toddy.

Arkansas Derby contender Omaha Beach.

Arkansas Derby contender One Flew South.

Arkansas Derby contender Six Shooter.

Sports on 04/13/2019