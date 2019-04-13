State launches opioid-overdose app

An app to help Arkansans correctly use overdose reversal drug naloxone is in the process of rolling out.

The nARcansas app is now available for download in the Google Play store and is expected to be available for Apple devices within the next several days, state drug director Kirk Lane said Friday.

"We've been playing around with it for a couple months," he said. "My thought is mainly to get [it] out there as quick as we can."

The free app uses diagrams, written instructions and a video to help users safely administer naloxone, which combats the effects of an opioid overdose.

It also will include a list of relevant laws, such as Good Samaritan laws, which are meant to help reassure people who are attempting to treat overdoses, Lane said.

For example, it will mention Arkansas' adoption of a law known as the Joshua Ashley-Pauley Act, which provides immunity from prosecution for possession of controlled substances if a person is seeking medical attention for an overdose, either for themselves or for another person.

The Office of the Drug Director has plans to promote the app heavily in upcoming campaigns, as well as encourage its promotion through partners such as the Razorback Action Group student organization in Fayetteville.

Its official release is set to coincide with the next Arkansas Drug Take Back Day on April 27, in which 250 locations statewide collect unused or expired medications without asking for identification in an effort to curb abuse. Collection sites will be listed online at artakeback.org.

The app's name is a portmanteau of Arkansas and Narcan, a brand name for naloxone.

"We want it to be a positive thing, and a resource for people in need," Lane said.

