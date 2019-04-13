Suspect in W. Memphis slayings arrested

Law enforcement officers arrested one of two suspects in a West Memphis shooting on Saturday, according to a media release, one week after the men are accused of killing two people.

Raheem Stackhouse, 23, surrendered at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday to officers with the Marion Police Department in southeast Arkansas, a media release from the West Memphis Police Department said. Stackhouse faces two charges of first-degree murder.

On April 6, West Memphis police officers responded to a shooting call at 1808 E. Broadway, where one person was found dead, according to previous reports. A second person died after being transported to the Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis.

Officers from the West Memphis police; a U.S. Marshals task force; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Crittenden County sheriff’s office collaborated in finding Stackhouse, according to the release.

Officers are still searching for 23-year-old Reginald Smith, the second suspect in the fatal shootings.