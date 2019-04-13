Sections
VIDEO: Jaylin Williams, Payton Brown AAU highlights

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:03 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Jaylin Williams of Fort Smith Northside goes up for a shot during an AAU game Friday, April 12, 2019, at Bulldog Arena in Fayetteville. - Photo by Andy Shupe

Center Jaylin Williams, an Arkansas target, along with shooting guard Payton Brown scored 12 and 24 points, respectively, playing for Woodz Elite during a 90-85 loss to Bradley Beal at The Warmup in Fayetteville on Friday.

Williams (6-10, 220 pounds) helped lead Fort Smith Northside to a Class 6A state title this year.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reconfirmed Williams' offer from the Razorbacks earlier this week. He also has offers from Oklahoma State, TCU, Tulsa and Lamar.

Brown (6-3, 185), of Waldron, is committed to Central Arkansas and has interest from several others. He averaged 32 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.1 assists as a junior. Hit made five 3-pointers in Friday's contest.

