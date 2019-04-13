Wind knocks out power to thousands as storms drench state

This graphic from the National Weather Service shows rainfall totals in the southern half of Arkansas as of Saturday afternoon.

Strong winds and heavy rains knocked out power to more than 12,000 Arkansans statewide Saturday, and the storm front isn’t expected to let up for a while yet, according to Entergy power failure maps and a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Strong winds knocked down seven utility poles in 20 minutes in Little Rock, National Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Cooper said Saturday afternoon. Meteorologists in North Little Rock recorded a wind gust of 46 mph, he added, and speeds could be higher across the river.

Entergy Arkansas’s outage maps say more than 1,300 people are without power in Pulaski County and more than 12,700 statewide. Garland County is experiencing the worst of the power failures, with approximately 2,300 residents without power.

The storm hanging over Little Rock stretches from Batesville and Jonesboro in the northeast all the way to the southwestern corner of the state.

Cooper said the end of the storm has just crossed over into the Texarkana area, meaning central Arkansas has several more hours of wind, lightning and thunder ahead.

“The back edge of the storms are starting to push into the southwestern part of the state,” Cooper said. “Until that comes through, we’re going to have basically what we’ve seen all day.”

A few flooded areas have been reported in the southern portion of the state, Cooper said, but none serious.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management reported widespread flooding in Calhoun County, particularly in and around Hampton, spokesperson Melody Daniel said. No injures have been reported.

The likelihood of a tornado forming is very low, Cooper said. The only area with any chance of a tornado is in the southeastern portion of the state.