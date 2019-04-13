Woman dies in fall from NW Arkansas bluff

A hiker who fell from Hawksbill Crag in Newton County on Saturday morning has died, Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said.

Newton County sheriff’s deputies and rescue teams had been on the scene of a rescue for several hours as of 2 p.m. Saturday, though exact details of when the woman fell were not yet certain, Wheeler said.

Hawksbill Crag in northwest Arkansas is an overhang about 100 feet off the ground, and the spot has seen several fatalities in recent years, Wheeler said.

More details about the fall will be released after the family has been notified of the woman’s death, Wheeler said.